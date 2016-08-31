Search
    Police looking for missing 12-year-old boy in Lisbon

    By Forum News Service Today at 11:49 a.m.
    Dallas Clauson

    LISBON — The Lisbon Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 12-year-old boy who did not return home last night.

    Police say they are looking for Dallas Clauson, who is 5-foot-3 and 130 pounds with should length shaggy hair and blue eyes.

    Officials say Clauson was last seen wearing white shoes; black shorts, a black t-shirt with "Talent is Nothing, Swag is Everything" on the front. He has a black backpack with five green stripes on the back and on the left side an arrow symbol in the top right.

    If anyone has any information on Clauson's location you are asked to contact the Lisbon Police Department at (701) 683-4141 or your local law enforcement.

