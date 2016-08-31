Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Plane that looked like president's touched down in Fargo on Monday

    By Catherine Ross Today at 11:50 a.m.
    1 / 2
    2 / 2

    FARGO - If you thought you might have spotted the president's plane in Fargo on Monday, Aug. 29 you weren't alone.

    A large airplane with the executive seal touched down at Hector International Airport, but it was here for a different sort of official business.

    "It looked like it had "United States of America" written across it with an American flag on the back tail. So I called one of my friends and said, 'Are you seeing this too? Is that Air Force One?'" Zac Volk of Fargo said.

    Volk was on his way home from work when he thought he spotted the president's plane.

    It wasn't long before he and others started speculating.

    "Is this an unannounced visit from the president? Or is this Air Force Two and it's the vice president?" Volk said.

    Why wouldn't the commander in chief stop by Fargo?

    "Maybe congratulate the Bison on a first of the year win," Volk said.

    What Volk and others saw was actually something more like this: a military plane with a similar paint scheme.

    Radio communication from Air Traffic Control confirms a smaller C-40 Clipper was practicing a "touch and go" maneuver.

    Radio: "Tower 167 it's going to be a delay for 737 that's in a pattern. Did you want to make a 180 and taxi? It's in a pattern so you might be waiting several times."

    The plane appears to be en-route to a Maryland Air Force Base.

    Pilot: "Tower 283, if possible we'd like to pick up our clearance back to Andrews."

    Radio: "10-3, Roger. Clear to Andrews Air Force Base."

    Hector staff says the practice runs aren't unusual.

    The airport says the Air Guard out of Minneapolis routinely makes landings here.

    Next week, Boeing plans to test a brand new plane in the Fargo winds.

    Explore related topics:NewsNorth DakotaPresidentAir Force OneHector International AirportairplaneAir ForceMilitaryfargoAviation
    Catherine Ross

    Catherine joined the WDAY 6 News team as a reporter and photographer in April of 2014 and is honored to bring you stories from around the Red River Valley. She grew up in a suburb of Minneapolis and got her first taste of the news industry during a high school mentorship at Fox 9 in the Twin Cities. Catherine graduated from Emerson College in Boston where she participated in the student-run TV station WEBN and spent a semester in Washington, DC working at Voice of America. Those opportunities gave her a front-row seat to the 2012 Presidential election cycle, reporting at the Iowa Caucuses, Republican National Convention and President Obama’s second inauguration. Now happy to be back closer to family, Catherine enjoys exploring the nature and culture of the upper Midwest. She’s an avid runner, novice foodie and lifelong Twins fan. If you have any story ideas or just want to say hello, Catherine would love to hear from you!

    CRoss@wday.com
    (701) 241-5313
    Advertisement