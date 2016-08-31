FARGO - If you thought you might have spotted the president's plane in Fargo on Monday, Aug. 29 you weren't alone.

A large airplane with the executive seal touched down at Hector International Airport, but it was here for a different sort of official business.

"It looked like it had "United States of America" written across it with an American flag on the back tail. So I called one of my friends and said, 'Are you seeing this too? Is that Air Force One?'" Zac Volk of Fargo said.

Volk was on his way home from work when he thought he spotted the president's plane.

It wasn't long before he and others started speculating.

"Is this an unannounced visit from the president? Or is this Air Force Two and it's the vice president?" Volk said.

Why wouldn't the commander in chief stop by Fargo?

"Maybe congratulate the Bison on a first of the year win," Volk said.

What Volk and others saw was actually something more like this: a military plane with a similar paint scheme.

Radio communication from Air Traffic Control confirms a smaller C-40 Clipper was practicing a "touch and go" maneuver.

Radio: "Tower 167 it's going to be a delay for 737 that's in a pattern. Did you want to make a 180 and taxi? It's in a pattern so you might be waiting several times."

The plane appears to be en-route to a Maryland Air Force Base.

Pilot: "Tower 283, if possible we'd like to pick up our clearance back to Andrews."

Radio: "10-3, Roger. Clear to Andrews Air Force Base."

Hector staff says the practice runs aren't unusual.

The airport says the Air Guard out of Minneapolis routinely makes landings here.

Next week, Boeing plans to test a brand new plane in the Fargo winds.