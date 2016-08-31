BISMARCK — A judge has dismissed charges against the last of five current or former North Dakota Department of Human Services employees accused of impeding the investigation into the drowning-related death of a 5-year-old girl in Velva last year.

Northeast District Judge Donovan Foughty signed an order this week dismissing the misdemeanor charges that were filed in February against Laura Gotvaslee, director of the DHS regional center in Minot.

Foughty dismissed the charges — conspiracy to obstruct a government function and public servant refusing to perform duty — without prejudice, meaning the state could refile them in the future.

Gotvaslee's attorney, Robert Hoy of West Fargo, had requested the charges be dismissed with prejudice, calling the decision by former McHenry County State's Attorney Cassey Breyer to charge the DHS employees "ill-advised" and "wrong-headed."

While the judge didn't agree to his request or express an opinion on it, Hoy was happy the charges were dismissed and said "they never should have been filed in the first place."

"The bottom line is that the charges that were brought six months ago were dismissed by the prosecutor herself, and my client is happy to be exonerated and done with that, and I certainly don't expect that they're ever going to be refiled," he said Wednesday.

Similar charges against DHS Executive Director Maggie Anderson, former DHS attorney Julie Leer and current DHS attorney Jonathan Alm were dismissed within the past few weeks, also at Breyer's request.

Breyer wrote in her request that the state "is not alleging that the charges against the Defendant are improper," but she cited additional evidence that arose as her reason for seeking dismissal.

A fifth DHS worker, former Early Childhood Services Administrator Jennifer Barry, resolved the misdemeanor public duty charge through a pre-trial diversion agreement reached in July. The charge will be dismissed after three months if Barry commits no offenses during that time.

Breyer, who left the state's attorney's office in June but continued to prosecute the DHS cases while working in private practice, declined to comment Wednesday through a spokeswoman.

The charges stemmed from the state crime bureau's probe into the death of a 5-year-old girl who was found unresponsive in the Velva city pool on June 8, 2015, while under the supervision of the KidQuarters child care center. Breyer alleged that the DHS workers allowed KidQuarters to operate unlicensed, didn't notify authorities about it and tried to obstruct the investigation, which attorneys for the defendants denied.

The McHenry County social worker who allegedly asked DHS to backdate KidQuarters' expired license to six days before the incident still faces a felony charge of tampering with public records and two misdemeanor charges. A preliminary hearing last Friday was canceled, and a new date hadn't been set.

The center's operator pleaded guilty in March to felony child neglect and operating a child care facility without a license.

The state auditor's office published an audit last month that was highly critical of how DHS handles licensing and oversight of child care facilities.