NEW ROCKFORD, N.D.—A New Rockford man is scheduled to change his pleas in a case in which he is accused of shooting two people, one fatally, at a wedding reception in New Rockford last year.

David Troske, 52, is scheduled to appear at a change of plea hearing in Stutsman County District Court in Jamestown on Sept. 28. Troske is being held in the Stutsman County Jail.

A sentencing hearing will be held later in Eddy County District Court, where Troske is charged with murder in the death of Donald Perleberg, of Pingree, N.D., and attempted murder in the shooting of Mary Seiler, of New Rockford.

Court records say Troske used a .22-caliber revolver to shoot Perleberg and Seiler, who were sitting next to each other at a reception at the New Rockford Eagles Club on Sept. 6, 2015.

Troske had previously dated Seiler, according to court records.

Court records do not mention a relationship between Perleberg and Seiler.

Seiler was hospitalized after the shootings, but recovered from her injuries, according to court documents.

In addition to the murder and attempted murder charges, Troske faces one count of aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment and one count of possessing a firearm in a liquor establishment.

His trial had been set for late September.

Two civil lawsuits that were filed against Troske in Eddy County District Court after the shooting have been settled.