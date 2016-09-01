Search
    Victim in Griggs County rollover identified

    By Forum News Service Today at 1:04 p.m.
    COOPERSTOWN, N.D. -- Authorities have identified the man who died in a Griggs County rollover crash Tuesday, Aug. 30, as Alan Goyne, 37, Finley.

    His passenger, who was airlifted to a Fargo hospital, was Tenisha Dean, 28, Cooperstown, according to the state Highway Patrol.

    The crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on state Highway 200 at mile marker 345. Goyne, heading east in a 1979 Corvette, failed to negotiate a curve west of the Sheyenne River Valley and drove into the south shoulder. He overcorrected and the vehicle traveled across the highway into the north ditch and rolled.

    No one was wearing seat belts, the Highway Patrol said.

