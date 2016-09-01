Search
    1 killed, 1 injured in Barnes County head-on crash

    By Forum News Service Today at 1:06 p.m.
    KATHRYN, N.D. — A man was killed and another injured in a head-on collision Wednesday, Aug. 31, in Barnes County, according to the state Highway Patrol.

    Their names are expected to be released Thursday.

    The accident report says one driver in a 2001 Pontiac Bonneville was northbound on state Highway 1 and the other in a 2007 Toyota Corolla was southbound. The Pontiac crossed the centerline around 11 p.m. just north of Kathryn and crashed into the Toyota.

    The driver of the Toyota was killed and the driver of the Pontiac was injured. The Highway Patrol indicated the Toyota driver was wearing his seat belt, but didn't indicate if the Pontiac driver was wearing a seat belt.

    Forum News Service
