Crew camp operator seeks new injunction against Williston

WILLISTON, N.D.—Thursday was the new deadline for crew camps in Williston to close, but one of the operators has filed a request for a new injunction to stop the city from enforcing its latest ordinance.In court filings made.

Target Logistics asked this week to update its original lawsuit against Williston to include the new ordinance, which passed in late August with a unanimous vote.

The new filing addresses the new ordinance and requests that the court issue an injunction to prevent the city from enforcing the closing. In the suit, Target claims that despite the changes in language and the fact it was passed unanimously, there is little difference between the latest ordinance and the one the court granted an injunction against in June.

"Ordinance 1050 is unlawful for the same reasons as its essentially mirror-image predecessor, Ordinance 1026," the filing said. "Both explicitly pursue economic protectionism to favor predominantly in-state economic interests over their predominantly out-of- state competitors (although Ordinance 1050 makes this illegal intent even more explicit)."

The latest filing also claims that there is no public policy reason for the city to favor one class of housing — apartments and single-family homes — over another, such as temporary workforce housing, and that the ordinance violates state laws. North Dakota requires cities to issue written decisions explaining decisions and requires zoning ordinances to follow a city's comprehensive plan, the filing argues.

The judge has not yet ruled on whether to allow the amended complaint, or on Target's request for a new injunction.