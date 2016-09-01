Investigation of fatal crash could finish next week

LANGDON, N.D.—The North Dakota Highway Patrol could finish its investigation of a collision that killed a female pedestrian last Saturday night near Langdon, N.D., as soon as next week, according to a Highway Patrol representative.

Stella Brown, 31, Langdon, was jogging with her dog at 9:15 p.m. about a mile outside of town when she was struck from behind by an SUV driven by fellow Langdon resident Aaron Olson, 25.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene, while Olson was uninjured in the crash.

Highway Patrol Sgt. Joe Knowski said investigators were downloading information from the vehicle's black box to determine the vehicle's status at the time of the collision. Knowski said the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation was also checking Olson's phone history to see if distraction from use of the phone had played a part in hitting Brown.

"We've got some things to follow up on, and then we give our conclusion to the state's attorney to see what he wants to do," Knowski said.

He added that it was "hard to tell" with the information gathered at this point if any criminal charges would be filed. Knowski said it was possible investigators would have everything completed and given to the state's attorney by sometime next week.

Brown's obituary states she was a mother of four boys and a guardian to two more children.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to benefit Brown's family. and can be accessed here.