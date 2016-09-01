United Nations group weighs in on pipeline protest

BISMARCK -- The United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues is weighing in on the Dakota Access Pipeline protest and calling on the United States to ensure it’s complying with the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Alvaro Pop Ac, chairman of the U.N. Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues, said in a statement that the U.N. Declaration requires that indigenous people be consulted in good faith before implementing measures that may affect them.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe claims in a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers the tribe was not properly consulted before the agency issued a permit for the pipeline to cross the Missouri River just north of the reservation.

The Corps of Engineers said in court documents it had hundreds of communications with the tribe. A federal judge heard arguments in the case and is expected to rule on the tribe’s request for an injunction before Sept. 9.

The letter from the Permanent Forum calls on the U.S. government to “establish and implement, in conjunction with indigenous peoples concerned, a fair, independent, impartial, open and transparent process to resolve this serious issue and to avoid escalation into violence and further human rights abuses.”

The Permanent Forum is one of three United Nations bodies mandated to deal specifically with indigenous peoples’ issues.