Driver faces DUI charges in fatal crash

KATHRYN — The driver who caused a fatal head-on crash in Barnes County faces charges of driving under the influence, the state Highway Patrol said in a release.

The man who died in the crash was identified as David Roehl, 64, of LaMoure.

According to an updated Highway Patrol report released Friday, Sept. 2:

The car driven by Steven Sauter, 53, of Kathryn, was northbound on Highway 1 just north of Kathryn about 11 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, when it crossed the center line and hit a southbound car driven by Roehl.

Roehl died of his injuries.

Sauter was injured, but the extent of his injuries is not known.

A charge listed against Sauter is DUI.

At least one of the victims was transported to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo for treatment, but the report does not indicate who that was.

The report said Roehl was wearing a seat belt, but Sauter was not.

Both cars — Sauter's 2001 Pontiac Bonneville and Roehl's 2007 Toyota Corolla — had extensive front-end damage.