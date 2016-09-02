North Dakota's first Syrian refugee family arrives in Fargo

A Syrian refugee family has just relocated to Fargo and are the first to move to North Dakota. David Samson / Forum News Service

FARGO — After enduring the blasts of bombs landing within 100 yards of his home in northeastern Syria, after fleeing across the border into Iraq, after spending three years in a refugee camp, Jamal Tmr's family has finally found some peace and stability.

Tmr, his wife and seven children, ages 1 to 12, touched down in Fargo on Aug. 19. They had flown more than 15 hours from Iraq with stops in Amman, Jordan, and Chicago.

"The flight over the ocean, that was just kind of endless," Tmr said, speaking Kurdish through a translator. "The kids, they were just not patient at all."

With energy to burn, Tmr's children were running down the aisles of the plane. "They were very excited for this trip," he said.

It was a life-changing flight for 31-year-old Tmr and his family members, who have become North Dakota's first Syrian refugees. The family is among the 10,000 Syrians that President Barack Obama pledged to admit to the U.S. this year.

In November, after terrorists struck Paris, Obama's pledge received pushback from many politicians, including North Dakota Gov. Jack Dalrymple who was concerned that the United States' process of vetting refugees wasn't sufficient to screen out possible terrorists.

At the time, Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota (LSS), the nonprofit group contracted by the federal government to resettle refugees here, said bringing Syrians to the state would not make sense because there's not an existing Syrian community and the refugees would not be reunited with family.

However, Tmr's family is ethnically Kurdish, and they have Kurdish relatives from Iraq who live in Moorhead. Given this fact, LSS says Fargo is a good fit for the Syrian family.

"This is a family reunification case," said LSS CEO Jessica Thomasson. "We have a strong Kurdish community in Fargo-Moorhead. We have since the early '90s."

The decision of where to place refugees is made by the U.S. State Department, not LSS. And while Thomasson doesn't know for sure, she said she would not be surprised if LSS was asked to resettle more Syrian refugees in North Dakota. "But I don't know that we expect it to become a large part of our work," she said.

In a statement, Gov. Jack Dalrymple said his office learned Wednesday, Aug. 31, about the family's arrival, but he did not come out against their placement in Fargo.

"We expect and have been assured that all refugees are receiving a thorough background check and health screening prior to settlement," he said.

'Something out of control'

Tmr said the violence first reached his family's home in Dayrik, Syria, in 2013. "There was a lot of bombs that were coming every day," he said. "It was something out of control."

Before the war, Tmr worked construction, and life was easy for his family. But once the bombing started, he could not see a future for his children in Syria.

He considered joining the crowds of other Syrians who left for Europe on foot. But he knew making such a trek with his kids would be difficult, so he decided to seek refugee status through the United Nations in Iraq.

Tmr's decision brought him to Fargo, and now his family, too large for one apartment, is living in a pair of two-bedroom units. Accustomed to the desert, he said he enjoys the green space of the city's lawns and parks.

He said he's pleased to be here, though he can see in the eyes of his wife that the experience is trying for her. But he said their relatives have helped ease the transition.

"There's a lot of family visits," he said. "They relieve us."

'Not even in our mind'

Kurds, a people without a nation, are spread between mainly four countries: Iraq, Syria, Iran and Turkey. In the fighting against Islamic State militants, Kurdish forces have been an American ally.

Tmr, whose family is Muslim, said he would love to see a world without the Islamic State. "Hopefully, they will vanish very soon," he said.

Asked about the debate over allowing Syrian refugees into the U.S., Tmr said it's sad that some people are making the generalization that all Syrians are violent. As Kurds, he said, "that's something not even in our mind to hurt somebody, to kill them."

In a statement, U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp showed support for the family's placement in Fargo, noting their ties to a relative in Moorhead who came to the U.S. after aiding U.S. military and government officials in Iraq.

Heitkamp said it's a priority for her to identify the holes in the refugee vetting process and that she favors enhanced screening for those entering the country.

The rest of North Dakota's congressional delegation also stressed the need for a strong vetting process. "We believe that all refugees need to be fully vetted and have voted for the (American Security Against Foreign Enemies) SAFE Act, which would strengthen the vetting process," Sen. John Hoeven said in a statement.

U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer was a co-sponsor of the SAFE Act, which has passed the House but not the Senate. In a phone interview, he said he's opposed to Syrian refugees being allowed into the country unless they can meet the standards laid out in the bill.

Cramer said one of the challenges of screening refugees from a war-torn country like Syria is that government data on people is often unavailable. In the absence of such data, he said, one way to vet refugees is through relatives, which appears to be what happened in the case of Tmr's family.