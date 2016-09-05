Skip to main content
McKenzie County gravel roads under weight restriction
By
Dickinson Press Staff
Today at 2:45 p.m.
WATFORD CITY -- McKenzie County gravel roads will have a 12,000-pound weight restriction through 8 a.m. Tuesday due to rainfall.
The county will re-evaluate the roads at that time.
News
North Dakota
news
North Dakota
bakken
McKenzie County
Roads
oil patch
