    McKenzie County gravel roads under weight restriction

    By Dickinson Press Staff Today at 2:45 p.m.
    WATFORD CITY -- McKenzie County gravel roads will have a 12,000-pound weight restriction through 8 a.m. Tuesday due to rainfall.

    The county will re-evaluate the roads at that time.

