Jamestown reported 2.48 inches of rain Sunday

    By Forum News Service Today at 5:43 p.m.
    A rain gauge at the Mark Kruger farm southwest of Buchanan shows 4.5 inches of rain Sunday. Heavy rain came across the area in several storms on Sunday. Photo submitted by Mark Kruger and Doug Gahner

    JAMESTOWN, N.D.—Jamestown's National Weather Service station reported 2.48 inches of rain Sunday—about 2 inches short of the unofficial reports from the Buchanan area.

    Mark Kruger, a farmer 5 miles southwest of Buchanan, said the rain came in several different storms through Sunday.

    "By the time it was done, we had 4.5 inches since Sunday morning," he said.

    Reports in Jamestown indicated some street flooding, and the railroad viaduct on Fourth Avenue was closed for a period Sunday night, but no other damage was reported, according to Lt. Robert Opp of the Jamestown Police Department.

    Jeff Shield, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Bismarck, said the heavy rain was caused by a storm system that stalled or moved very slowly at times.

