WASHINGTON—Dakota Access agreed on Tuesday, Sept. 6, to halt construction in the area of a sacred Native American site in North Dakota until Friday.

After violent clashes between protesters and security officers near the construction site, the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and a neighboring Native American tribe asked the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Sunday for a temporary restraining order against Dakota Access, the company building the pipeline.

Dakota Access filed its opposition to the tribes' request early on Tuesday, accusing the Standing Rock Sioux tribe of provoking the violence and breaking the law in trying to stop the pipeline.

The sides met this afternoon in Washington.

