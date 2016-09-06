Police seek information about Watford City bar fight

WATFORD CITY -- Zachary Ryan Womelsdorf, 33, of Eagle Grove, Iowa, has been charged with aggravated assault related to a bar fight in Watford City late last month.

Watford City Police responded at 11:30 p.m. Aug. 27 to a report of a fight at a Main Street bar. Upon arrival, officers found a man lying unconscious on the floor and bleeding from the nose. The victim, Robert Villalobos, 47, of Watford City, was taken to the McKenzie County Hospital and treated for his injuries.

The suspect, later identified as Womelsdorf, had left the scene prior to law enforcement arrival.

/Womelsdorf was taken into custody without incident on Sept. 2.

Anybody that has more information about this incident can contact the Watford City Police at 701-842-2280.