Man charged with escape from Devils Lake facility

MINNEWAUKAN -- A man accused of walking away from a Devils Lake, N.D., detention more than a month ago has been charged with escape.

Todd William Solberg, born in 1982 and from Minot, N.D., appeared Tuesday in Benson County District Court on the Class C felony charge stating he failed to return to the Lake Region Residential Re-entry Center. He faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine for the charge.

Solberg was released on furlough for a limited time and was supposed to return July 24, but officers with the center said he absconded, according to a criminal complaint.

Solberg was arrested and booked into the Lake Region Law Enforcement Center Aug. 30.