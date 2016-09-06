Search
    Man charged with escape from Devils Lake facility

    By Forum News Service Today at 4:35 p.m.
    MINNEWAUKAN -- A man accused of walking away from a Devils Lake, N.D., detention more than a month ago has been charged with escape.

    Todd William Solberg, born in 1982 and from Minot, N.D., appeared Tuesday in Benson County District Court on the Class C felony charge stating he failed to return to the Lake Region Residential Re-entry Center. He faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine for the charge.

    Solberg was released on furlough for a limited time and was supposed to return July 24, but officers with the center said he absconded, according to a criminal complaint.

    Solberg was arrested and booked into the Lake Region Law Enforcement Center Aug. 30.

