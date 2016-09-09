Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., proposed an amendment Thursday to the Water Resources Development Act to prevent the secretary of the Army from granting an easement for the Lake Oahe crossing for the crude oil pipeline until the completion of an environmental impact statement. The Senate is scheduled to resume consideration of the bill Monday afternoon, according to its floor schedule.

The beginning of the crossing is at the edge of Lake Oahe, east of the North Dakota Highway 1806, Sanders spokesman Josh Miller-Lewis said in an email.

A day after Sanders proposed his amendment and soon after a federal judge denied the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe's request for a preliminary injunction Friday, federal agencies announced the Army would not authorize construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline on Army Corps of Engineers land bordering or under Lake Oahe until it can determine whether it will need to reconsider any of its previous decisions regarding the site.

"Therefore, construction of the pipeline on Army Corps land bordering or under Lake Oahe will not go forward at this time," the Department of Justice, Department of the Army and the Department of the Interior said in a Friday afternoon statement.

Miller-Lewis said the announcement accomplishes the same goal as Sanders' amendment—to stop pipeline construction—but the senator's proposal goes further than the federal agencies' decision by requiring an environmental review.

Sanders, who challenged former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination, already spoke out against the pipeline last month. He said the U.S. must break its "addiction to fossil fuels," and said he supports the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and others fighting the pipeline.

"It's time to listen to our Native American brothers and sisters," Sanders said in a Friday afternoon statement. "We must stop the Dakota Access Pipeline, once and for all."

The pipeline, which would carry oil from western North Dakota to Illinois, would cross under the Missouri River at Lake Oahe a half-mile upstream of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, according to information posted on the tribe's website. The tribe worries about the potential for an oil spill and the pipeline's effect on cultural sites.

'More than exhaustive'

Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said he consulted with the Army Corps of Engineers "pretty regularly ... to make sure that they were doing everything they needed to do as per the law.

"And in my view, in the last few months anyway, they were more than exhaustive in their environmental assessment of this route," he said before the federal judge handed down his ruling Friday. "I don't see what advantage an EIS would provide at this point."

Cramer, a former state utility regulator, added the EIS may only end up adding costs and delay the Dakota Access project.

"We need pipelines to move oil in the safest and most environmentally friendly and efficient way possible," he said.

Cramer's Democratic challenger, Chase Iron Eyes, will be at a Washington, D.C., rally alongside Sanders Tuesday. Iron Eyes, a Standing Rock Sioux member who said he was an early supporter of Sanders, said he was happy the Vermont senator was "stepping up" in the pipeline dispute.

"As a country, we have to protect our national security, and in order to do that we have to protect our water security," he said.