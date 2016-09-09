LEMMON, S.D. – One person died in a one-vehicle crash Thursday evening 15 miles east of Lemmon near the North Dakota-South Dakota border in the far northwest part of the state.

The name of the driver is not yet being released pending notification of family members.

A 1998 Saturn SW was traveling east on U.S. Highway 12 near mile marker 107. The vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and entered the south ditch. The vehicle came back onto the roadway and then rolled multiple times.

The 45-year-old driver was wearing a seatbelt but sustained fatal injuries in the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.