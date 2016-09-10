Jim Moe, Chief of the Devils Lake Fire Department recalls the events around September 11th in his office at the Devils Lake Fire Department. Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald

The Chief's helmet waits for him in the garage of the Devils Lake Fire Department. Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald

Grand Forks Fire Department's Battalion Chief Bob Corbett (left), Battalion Chief Chad, Cutshaw, Captain Sam Grandstrand, Captain Bob Kramer pose for a photo with Engine 590 in the garage at Station 1 in Grand Forks. Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald

A statue depicting fire fighters putting out a house fire and rescuing a family is on display outside the Devils Lake Fire station. Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald

Door panel on one of the Devils Lake Fire Department trucks in the garage. Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. — Dennis Olson was numb as he watched the fireballs explode, monstrous clouds of ash chasing screaming crowds down the streets of New York City. He remembers people jumping from skyscraper windows 70 stories high.

It didn't seem real. He stood in utter shock with millions of Americans, all of them glued to the TV as they watched the events of the 9/11 attacks unfold.

"You could actually hear people dying in the background," the retired Devils Lake volunteer firefighter said as he recalled that infamous day 15 years ago. "As I was watching that morning, the people jumping out of the windows ... to have to make that decision whether to die inside or die outside, I couldn't imagine being put in that position."

He felt empty and wondered if the attacks would "be it or if this was going to be a small start of a bigger picture."

The hardest part of watching, he said, was hearing and recognizing the sounds of pain and death — especially when he knew emergency responders had rushed into the building to do what he did every day: protect others from harm.

"That gave me that hollow feeling, just knowing those people weren't going back to their families ever," he said.

Among the almost 3,000 people killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, 343 were firefighters, 60 were police officers and eight were emergency medical technicians and paramedics, according to various reports. Ann Nicole Nelson of Stanley, N.D., also was among the victims.

The large-scale attack took the U.S. by surprise. It's hard to imagine what emergency responders who lost their lives had to go through, Grand Forks Fire Battalion Chief Bob Corbett said.

"Knowing that those guys went to work and knowing the outcome of their job that day—what a profound impact that would have on their family and the nation—you can't describe that until after the fact," he said. "There really are no words that describe it other than they did their job honorably."

Emergency responders across the country felt helpless as they watched their brothers and sisters in uniform rush into the towers.

"For me in the fire service, we lost our innocence that day," Olson said. "I look at it as a loss of innocence for America."

Grand Forks Police Chief Mark Nelson said emergency responders share a strong bond even more than 1,500 miles away in North Dakota.

"There is that part of you, that feeling, that when you saw those buildings go down, emergency services is a brotherhood," he said. "So even to say before there was law enforcement, once you saw those buildings go down with those firefighters inside, that's a pretty moving moment because you realize they weren't going to be coming back out."

'Fighting a losing battle'

Jerome Hoffart, a retired Devils Lake assistant fire chief, said he recalls coming in for coffee that 9/11 morning. He was meeting with his men when the report of a plane hitting the North Tower started streaming on TV.

"When I watched it, I thought it was a TV show, I really did," he said. "I could not believe something like that was real."

He and many others in the early moments didn't know that four planes had been hijacked, and the three remaining ones were headed for New York and Washington, D.C.

Minutes later, when the second plane hit the South Tower, his stomach sank as he realized what was happening was real.

"Then you start getting weird feelings," Hoffart said. "You couldn't believe what these guys were going through and had to be feeling. It was just turmoil."

Even today, it's still hard for him to describe his emotions. Part of him wanted to be there to help, but the other part couldn't comprehend the pain the victims must have felt.

"To actually have been there would have been going through hell, I think," he said. "You're fighting a losing battle. ... Knowing your life is going to be done, I don't know how a person would handle it."

'The world had changed'

There weren't many, if any, calls in Grand Forks on Sept. 11, 2001, Fire Chief Corbett said — and even if there were, he doesn't remember if his co-workers had to respond to any. The Grand Forks Fire Department was told to wait by the scanner in case they were needed, but the firefighters were all glued to the TV, he said.

"We had no idea what to expect, whether it was additional attacks," he said, adding he didn't fully understand the scope of it. "At that point, we knew the world had changed."

Firefighters can get a sense of what they are heading into, Corbett said, but there is no textbook answer on how to handle it. Each one will handle it differently, and though the New York firefighters specialized in skyscraper fires, anything could happen.

"It was horrifying to see those guys go in to deal with that and then have (the towers) collapse, and you knew there was no hope for them," Grand Forks Fire Department Capt. Bob Kramer said. "It wasn't going to be search and recovery."

Watching the buildings collapse was shocking, said Jim Moe, the Devils Lake fire chief who was a volunteer firefighter with the city during 9/11. Like many, he was consumed by the chain of events.

"Being in the fire world, you just think those (towers) are built so that wouldn't ever happen," he said of the towers' destruction. "I was dumbfounded by what was going on."

The hardest part for him was knowing someone had to send the emergency responders into the building, knowing they might not come back out.

"It made you sick to know that is what happened," he said. "In most cases, you never send someone into a building and not expect them to come back out. Things happen, but of this magnitude ... when you got the expertise of those firefighters, they never realized what they were going into was going to be like that."

'50,000 counting on us'

For the Grand Forks Police Department, there was little time to process the attacks, said Nelson, who had been a lieutenant in charge of the Police Department's Uniform Patrol Bureau for two months.

"Things were happening fast and furious," he said.

Police had to figure out where to send their resources. Regular service calls still were coming in while planes were ordered to land. An officer from the bomb team had to be dispatched to the airport for a bomb scare. Nelson was in contact with an FBI agent, trying to determine what to do with dozens of passengers who were stranded at the Grand Forks International Airport.

"On top of that, we are an Air Base town," he said. "We started looking at what other critical infrastructure areas ... we need to be concerned about."

Emergency responders are human and have emotions, he said, but Grand Forks Police officers had to put those feelings aside in case they needed to respond to situations arising from the attacks.

"It takes a special breed to be an emergency worker," he said. "I think the professionals I worked with on that day knew they had a job to do. Regardless of what pain you may have had or what you were feeling, there were 50,000 people in Grand Forks who were counting on us to do our job."

Losing part of their brotherhood

Olson and Hoffart were scheduled to go to the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Md., the week after 9/11, but that had to be rescheduled so the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which helps implement the academy, could focus its efforts on recovery.

When they finally went to the academy, they visited Washington, D.C., which is about 70 miles south of Emmitsburg.

"The security was incredible," Olson said.

He also noticed others treated him and other firefighters like they were special.

"It gave me a sense of great pride," he said. "The other thing was it made me think more about what it meant to be a firefighter, what it meant to be an American, probably for the first time when I really reflected it."

The events of 9/11 didn't hit Grand Forks Fire Capt. Sam Grandstrand until several days after the attacks. He remembers watching the funerals of firefighters who died after rushing into the buildings.

"Today, when you hear bagpipes, there is an emotional attachment to bagpipes," he said.

Probably the most emotional attachment he felt was when he visited the International Peace Garden, where a memorial featuring 10-foot steel beams from the towers sits.

"When I stood there, it was simply the most emotional attachment I felt—something that represented a time and a place and knowing that souls had been lost that are part of our brotherhood," he said.

Aftermath

The first week was a bit of a blur, Nelson said, but he knew the world was about to change on both an international and local scale.

Moe and Nelson said they knew it was likely they would be deployed for service. Both were in the National Guard.

Moe was sent to a base in Kansas while Nelson was sent on a yearlong tour to Afghanistan in 2005.

Olson said Devils Lake firefighters met at the station to discuss what the attacks would mean in the long haul. Counseling also was made available.

The Grand Forks Fire Department began to receive multiple calls regarding white powder in envelopes after cases of anthrax in letters popped up across the country. Corbett said he couldn't remember how many letters he and his firefighters had to open, but 90 percent didn't even have any white powder in them.

"Just someone thought they saw some white powder drop out of them, he said, adding the whole nation was on edge.

"Once a week, we had a day set aside that we did envelope opening, and we had a big process for opening envelopes that were suspicious," Kramer said.

Operations for firefighters and police changed. In Grand Forks, Corbett said fire trucks could not be left unattended and more training was required. They had trained for hazardous materials, but now there was a terror element.

Federal funding was made available to fire departments for various improvements, including training and updating equipment.

"There wouldn't be any assets out in the communities in this nation if it wasn't for federal funding that came after that," Corbett said. "It's a shame it took something like (9/11) to get those out and that we would even need them today."

Police departments began participating in counterterrorism exercises and received funding for armored vehicles and equipment. Security requirements also were increased.

"You knew life wasn't going to be the same when you walked into the Grand Forks airport and you saw armed National Guard people patrolling by the ticket counters," Nelson said. "All of those things are a direct result."

Unity amid terror

If there was one positive thing that came out of the 9/11 attacks, it was the unity that spread across the nation.

People came together to show their support for the Grand Forks Police Department, which hosted a spaghetti feed with local firefighters to raise money for the families of firefighters and police who died in the attacks, Nelson said.

"People would stop by with a card," he said. "Little kids would stop in with a plate of cookies to say thank you. It was kind of an exciting time that out of tragedy came something positive."

Residents would drop off food at the station, Olson said. His fire department also was growing stronger in its bonds, he said.

Grandstrand noticed that in Grand Forks, too.

"Essentially if you had clothing on that associated with fire service, people in the community would show their appreciation," he said.

Moe said he is proud to be a firefighter and that he appreciated the gesture of appreciation, but he wasn't a fan of being recognized for something firefighters in New York did. North Dakota is relatively a safe place to be a firefighter, he said, adding New York firefighters face more danger.

"It was because they went through it, not us," he said. "Being that I wore a suit as a fireman still doesn't make me know what they went through."

Business continued as usual in the following days, with the exception of dedication, which appeared to grow, Olson and Hoffart said.

"You could tell with the rest of the guys were more serious about what we were doing," Olson said.

The fire department is like a second family, he said. Just like communities, he was sure fire departments across the country grew in their camaraderie.

"One thing that no one can take away from America is when there is a loss like this, everyone just bands together," Olson said. "The good outweighs the bad."

Nelson said he knew that sense of support and patriotism was always there. The Sept. 11, 2001, attacks just served as a catalyst to bring it to the surface.

"We had two choices: We could have rolled over and died or we could have said, 'Enough is enough," he said. "I think America took a stand, and I think we are better for it."