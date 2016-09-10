CANNON BALL, N.D.—Online fundraising efforts for the Sacred Stone Camp and other Standing Rock Sioux Tribe encampments against the Dakota Access Pipeline had topped $800,000 and were still growing as of Saturday, Sept. 10.

The Sacred Stone Camp was started by members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in April and is dedicated to stopping and raising awareness of the Dakota Access Pipeline. Since it began, people from across the country and world have visited and participated in protest activities, including members of tribes from across the nation. The effort has expanded into additional camps, including the Red Warrior Camp.

But building such large camps isn't free, and organizers early on turned to a variety of fundraising efforts to keep their mission going. While people can mail money and supplies, much of the effort has centered around online services.

The Sacred Stone Camp GoFundMe campaign (https://www.gofundme.com/sacredstonecamp) had raised more than $566,000 from more than 11,000 donors through 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The page for the fund says money raised will go toward water, propane, food and blankets.

Neither Standing Rock Chairman Dave Archambault nor Ladonna Brave Bull Allard, who started the GoFundMe campaign, returned calls seeking information on the fund and the support the tribe has received. But an update posted to the GoFundMe site last week expressed appreciation for the support.

"The camp is increasing in size every day and all the support is most graciously appreciated!" it said.

Archambault on Thursday addressed the support the tribe has received in a statement on KLND radio.

"We welcome all the support, and we're thankful for all the support," he said. "It's a blessing. And that spirit in each and every one of us who are starting to rise and stand up — it's a beautiful thing."

The camp's legal defense fund, on FundRazr, had raised more than $310,000 by 10:30 a.m. Saturday from nearly 6,000 donors. The Red Warrior Camp Legal Fund, on Generosity, had raised more than $11,000 by 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Additionally, more than $9,500 in items had been purchased on the Sacred Stone Camp's Amazon wish list, including clothing, tires, trail cameras, a storage shed, Amazon gift cards, a GoPro camera and stoves. Similar items also had been purchased off Red Warrior Camp wishlists.

The Sacred Stone Camp also has sought funds via PayPal.

Numerous other campaigns have popped up online since the camp began. Some have been started in support of the camp, while others have been for people seeking funds to travel to North Dakota and join the camp. A number of campaigns were tied to the flotilla of canoes that traveled from Bismarck to the camp Wednesday and Thursday.

The biggest of the campaigns not directly tied to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is one started by Lynne Colombe, of Mission, S.D. Colombe's campaign to raise $30,000 began on Aug. 19. By 10:30 a.m. Saturday, it had raised more than $33,000. The information on GoFundMe said the effort would support purchasing teepee supplies, communication devices, clothing, stoves, generators, first-aid supplies and food.

Cynthia Pulham, of Colorado Springs, Colo., also had a fund on the site, now closed to donations, that raised $3,364. With that money, Pulham's update on the site said she and her husband purchased steel-frame shelters, forced-air heaters, insulation, plywood and building supplies, an outdoor shower, first-aid items, cooking supplies and food.

"I am so grateful and honored to be part of this community. We may live (literally) from sea to shining sea, but we're a community nonetheless. Love knows no borders, and it transcends all boundaries," Pulham wrote in an update the day after she delivered supplies. "We're now all literally a part of the Standing Rock action; that's one of the things they said yesterday. The stuff we brought to them is there because of our energy, and, for them, that makes us literally a part of the Sacred Stone camp."

Stacey Patel, of Satellite Beach, Fla., put up a campaign on GoFundMe on Wednesday seeking $3,000 to buy supplies and take them to Standing Rock. By 10:30 a.m. Saturday, her campaign had raised more than $3,100. She was hoping to buy things such as matches, lighters, rain ponchos, batteries, detergent, sanitary pads, money, cell charges, folding tables, hats and gloves, tarps, walkie talkies, sleeping bags, sweaters and winter-ready shelter and bring them to the camp.

Financial support also has come in other forms. Musician Jackson Browne has announced that he will be donating all of his proceeds from a tribute album made by other artists of his songs. The album was produced by Music Road Records — which is owned by Kelcy Warren, CEO of Energy Transfer Partners, the company behind Dakota Access Pipeline.

"I do not support the Dakota Access Pipeline," a statement on Browne's website said. "I will be donating all of the money I have received from this album to date, and any money received in the future, to the tribes who are opposing the pipeline."

Support has come in forms other than monetary, as well. Rallies in solidarity with the effort are scheduled for across the country on Tuesday. The most high-profile rally planned will be held in front of the White House and will feature Sen. Bernie Sanders.