Teacher Loretta Wellentin explains some of the ramifications of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States to ninth-graders in her World Cultures class Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, at Fargo Davies High School (Photo by Helmut Schmidt/The Forum)

Students watch a video about the September 11 terrorist attacks on the United States Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, at Cheney Middle School in West Fargo. Dave Wallis / The Forum

Cheney Middle School teacher Kelli Clark listens as a student asks a question about the September 11 terrorist attacks on the United States Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, in her classroom in West Fargo. Dave Wallis / The Forum

FARGO — It's been 15 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks were seared into the consciousness of everyone who witnessed them or followed the non-stop news coverage.

But for today's middle school and high school students — who were toddlers at the time or not yet born — there is a disconnect.

It's a gap area teachers are trying to bridge. And one that is becoming more difficult to surmount.

In Loretta Wellentin's 9 a.m. World Cultures class at Fargo Davies High School, the ninth-graders had a promising start Friday, Sept. 9, when a student described — in detail — the latest news on the oil pipeline protests in Cannon Ball.

Then Wellentin shifted gears and introduced the topic of 9/11.

"Historywise, what is the most devastating or life-altering thing that took place? 9/11 has changed the fiber of this country," Wellentin told the group. "I want you guys to have a conversation with me, because this is affecting you, too, right?"

She fired up a PowerPoint presentation about the attacks in which 19 terrorists used four jetliners to smash into and take down the twin towers of the World Trade Center, attack the Pentagon, and the aborted attack that ended in the crash of the fourth plane in a Pennsylvania field.

About 3,000 people died in those attacks, Wellentin explained.

"For me, as an American, I'm going to talk about the people who really matter — the victims," Wellentin said, showing pictures and sharing anecdotes of some of the victims of the attack.

She also showed the two principal attack planners, starting with Osama bin Laden, the now-dead leader of al-Qaida, and a disheveled Khalid Sheik Mohammed, a Pakistani captured in 2003 who helped finance the truck bombing at the World Trade Center.

"When was the first World Trade Center bombing?" she asked her students, hoping someone would say 1993.

Silence.

"Where do we put people associated with terrorism? Do we put them in the Cass County Jail?"

Laughter.

"Where do they go, guys?"

Silence.

"Again, this is why we study this. Guantanamo Bay. Have you heard that?," Wellentin asked.

"What did we do next?" she continued, pulling the students through the decisions to start the war on terror.

"Where did we go. What was the first act?" of the war on terror. "Don't be afraid, guys. Shout it out! It took us to Afghanistan."

"What organization was in Afghanistan? What organization helped him (Osama bin Laden)?" Wellentin asked, hoping someone would blurt out that it was the Taliban.

Silence.

"Literally, my heart hurts," Wellentin told the students. " If we don't know what's behind us, how can we logically move forward?"

The 14-year-olds said 9/11 is hard to relate to.

"I know it happened, but I was born after 9/11, so sometimes I feel like it doesn't really affect me, but it does in some ways," Hannah Oberg said after the class. "Sometimes it's hard to believe and understand what truly went on."

"I've always heard about it," said Sammy Schreiner. "I've heard stories from past teachers and my mom and my grandparents. What their stories were and where they were at the time," but she wasn't born yet, either.

Wellentin worries about gaps in knowledge among today's students of that part of U.S. history.

"That frightens me, because they need to know," she said.

Fargo students normally learn about 9/11 in Western Civilization in the 10th grade, toward the end of the year. It used to be discussed in ninth grade, but that was dropped, Wellentin said.

"I've taught it every year, because I feel like it needs to be taught," she said. "I think proof is today. They simply don't know" the history of 9/11,

Kelli Clark had an easier time of it with her West Fargo eighth-graders in U.S. History.

In West Fargo, high school juniors study 9/11 during the second semester of American History.

But the Cheney Middle School social studies teacher makes it a point to teach about 9/11 every year.

Clark showed her students videos of the event, talked about how terrorism has affected their lives, and how the nation, the world and the political climate has changed, thanks to the wars that followed and conflicts still ongoing.

The students focused intently on a CNN Student News video of young people and adults who talked about losing a parent in the terrorist attacks.

Clark also shared her own story.

"I was alive and well and I was in West Fargo High School," she told her charges.

"Someone mentioned that a plane had hit the World Trade Center," but she didn't learn more until lunch, when other students whose teachers had left televisions on described what they had seen. "There were some kids scared. We were scared because we were young."

Clark said she spent that night talking about the attacks with her parents.

"For weeks and months, that's all that people talked about," Clark said.

The students peppered her with questions.

"What was the point?" asked one girl.

"They wanted to hurt as many people as they could," Clark replied.

"Did people survive?" asked another student.

"There were a lot of people who got out" of the towers, Clark said.

A lot of patriotism came out of the attacks, she said. But there was also an ill effect: prejudice toward people from the Middle East and Muslims.

"You need to treat each person as an individual," Clark reminded the students. "Remember, our country is strong and we need to treat people equally."

Maddie McKinnon, 13, said it was scary to think about how many people died in the World Trade Center attacks and the buildings' collapse.

"Two-thousand people in our school. It pretty much killed our whole school," she said.

Erin Binstock said she's heard a lot about the 9/11 attacks over the years. A former principal, Jerry Barnum, used to visit every classroom in Harwood Elementary, the 13-year-old said.

"Every year, they (teachers) talk about it," Binstock said.

Clark worries her students will become desensitized to large-scale terror attacks.

"They're growing up in a very different world," she said. "They're seeing a lot more terrorist attacks."

In Moorhead, 9/11 is taught as part of 11th grade U.S. history, teacher Bonnie Stafford said.

This year's juniors were 1 or 2 years old when the attacks took place, Stafford said.

"They have no memory of it, either," she said.

There are no set state curriculum or standards related to 9/11 yet.

"We do teach the event, in part, because it is something you can't escape," Stafford said.

"What the kids today see is an edited version of events as they happened and as we know they happened.

"We had uncertainty, incredulity," she said. "We didn't have any idea what was happening."

She tries to get that across to her students, along with the multilevel effects of the attacks.

"I think in the classroom setting, the truth I share is how it happened, and what happened on that day," Stafford said.

"When I teach Pearl Harbor, we already know we won that war," she said. "What is the real history of Sept. 11? I don't know if that history has even written yet."

Like Clark, Stafford worries about desensitization.

"They hear about it and they learn about it and they would agree that it was scary, but it wasn't part of their collective upbringing," she said.

Eventually, she said, there will be a set curriculum on this pivotal point in our history.

"Fifteen years ago, most of us hasn't heard the name Osama bin Laden," Stafford said. "No one had heard of the Taliban. Now, it is part of everyday vocabulary."