Drastic temperature change brings chance of frost

BISMARCK—One minute, it's 90 degrees and sunny. The next, the changing of the leaves accelerates, and the grass and leaves are nipped by frost.

After an unseasonably warm weekend, temperatures across North Dakota on Monday dropped nearly 30 degrees and are expected to produce the first frost of the fall for western and northern parts of the state.

"It's not really that abnormal for this time of year," said National Weather Service meteorologist April Cooper about the drastic shift in temperature.

Bismarck reached a high of 90 degrees on Sunday, compared to a 30-year average for the date of 74. Monday's temperatures were nearly as far below normal as Sunday's were above normal, with highs across the state ranging from the low 50s to the low 60s.

Frost was expected this morning in many places, but freezing temperatures also were possible. Cooper said the Williston area could see temperatures dipping to around 30.

Frost can occur when temperatures are in the 33- to 36-degree range, Cooper said. A freeze happens below 32 degrees.

The first frost in much of the state occurs toward the end of September. Cooper said Williston's first frost, on average, occurs around Sept. 21.

No frost or freezing temperatures are expected in Bismarck, which gets its first hard freeze around Oct. 18 on average. After a chilly day today, temperatures are expected to rebound to near normal, said Cooper, adding that thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night through Friday night, but, right now, they appear to be just "general thunderstorms" without severe weather.