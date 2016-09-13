ND students urged to apply for Senate Youth Program

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Heidi Heitkamp are encouraging North Dakota students to apply for the 2017 United States Senate Youth Program, which will be held March 4-11.

The competitive program annually gathers 104 of the nation’s most outstanding high school students – two from each state, the District of Columbia and the Department of Defense Education Activity – in Washington for a weeklong study of the federal government. Each student also receives a $10,000 undergraduate college scholarship.

The program was created to encourage public service and increase young Americans’ understanding of government. It is fully funded by the Hearst Foundations.

Students will visit Capitol Hill, the White House, the Pentagon, the State Department, the Supreme Court and other historic sites in Washington. The agenda routinely includes meetings with senators, the president, Cabinet secretaries, a justice of the Supreme Court, senior members of the national media and other policymakers.

Delegates must be juniors or seniors who have demonstrated leadership through public service in elected or appointed positions. They must be actively serving in a qualified leadership position for the entire 2016-2017 academic year. The application deadline for North Dakota students is Oct. 14.

Interested North Dakota students should contact their high school principal or program administrator Patricia A. Laubach at the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction by telephone at (701) 328-4525, or email plaubach@nd.gov.

More information on the program is available online at www.ussenateyouth.org.