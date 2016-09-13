Miguel Stubing, 18, of Mandan, pleaded guilty to four felonies during a hearing at the Burleigh County Courthouse on Tuesday in an officer-involved shooting in Bismarck on Jan. 23.

BISMARCK -- The man who was shot by a police officer after reversing a stolen car in his direction pleaded guilty to three felonies and a misdemeanor on Tuesday.

South Central District Judge Bruce Haskell ordered a pre-sentence investigation for 19-year-old Miguel Stubing, who entered guilty pleas to theft of property, fleeing police, reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

In court, Stubing admitted taking the car and fleeing from police. He said he panicked and was "not in the right state of mind" because of methamphetamine use.

According to an affidavit filed in the case, Stubing backed a stolen vehicle toward Bismarck Police Officer Jordan West in a parking lot on South Third Street, before fleeing towards Emmons County on Jan. 23. West, who has since been cleared in the case, fired at the car as it backed up.

Though bleeding from gunshot wounds, Stubing led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through icy roads, Burleigh County State's Attorney Marina Spahr said at the hearing.