A 21-year-old shooting suspect was arrested early this morning after a late-night search involving the West Dakota SWAT team, K-9s and a fixed-wing aircraft.

South Central District Judge Thomas Schneider set bond at $500,000 for Benjamin Williams, of Bismarck, later this morning, after Assistant State's Attorney Julie Lawyer said he created "severe public safety concerns."

Williams is accused of shooting another 21-year-old twice in the chest and once in the leg early Tuesday in northeast Bismarck. He has been charged with attempted murder and tampering with evidence. If convicted, he faces a minimum of four years and a maximum of 25 years in prison.

Bismarck Police asked for the public's help finding Williams around noon Tuesday.

Police said they received information around 9:30 p.m. that Williams was at the My Place Hotel in northeast Bismarck. After police arrived and tried to contact him, Williams apparently fled on foot, setting off a multi-agency manhunt through the neighborhood.

From 9:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m., two dozen officers from the Bismarck Police Department and Burleigh County Sheriff's Office searched the neighborhood with the help of a K-9 and fixed-wing airplane from North Dakota Highway Patrol, but could not find him.

Reverse 911 calls were made to residents nearby, telling them to stay inside.

Around 2:30 a.m., police received information that the suspect was at a house on the 2600 block of Yorktown Drive, which is near the hotel, according to police. Sixteen officers, including the SWAT team, surrounded the building.

Williams apparently gave himself up without incident at 6:25 a.m.

According to an affidavit filed in the case, the victim told police he was seated in a vehicle along the 1400 block of North 22nd Street, when Williams pulled up behind him and walked out of his car with a handgun. The victim said he got out of the car to confront Williams and was shot three times.

The affidavit also alleges that Williams sent someone to pick up evidence that may have been dropped at the crime scene.

Officers interviewed the victim at a local hospital.

Williams did not comment on his own behalf at his initial court appearance this morning. He said he would apply for an attorney. He is being held at the Burleigh County Detention Center.