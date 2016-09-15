Weather Forecast

    Police: Minot area man arrested in storage facility with items from other units

    By Forum News Service Today at 5:48 p.m.
    MINOT, N.D. -- A 37-year-old Minot area man has been arrested for stealing items from numerous storage units and putting it in his own, police said.

    Police said Tyler Ahlstrom is being held on five counts of felony burglary, pending his initial court appearance.

    Officers were called early Wednesday morning about 3:30 a.m. after a call about suspicious noises from units at Marsh Property Storage in northeast Minot. Police said Ahlstrom was found inside a storage unit with several stolen items.  He was taken to the Ward County Jail.

