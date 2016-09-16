Former Bottineau teacher jailed in teen sex case

BOTTINEAU, N.D. — A former Bottineau teacher will spend less than 50 days in jail for sex crimes involving teenage boys and avoid registering as a sex offender.

Marissa Ashley Deslauriers, born in 1991, was sentenced Thursday, Sept. 15, in Bottineau County District Court to two misdemeanor charges of contributing to a deprivation of a minor and two misdemeanors of sexual assault.

Judge Lee Christofferson sentenced Deslauriers to a year in jail but suspended 315 days of the sentence. After receiving credit for a day spent in jail, she was ordered to serve 49 days.

Deslauriers taught science at Bottineau High School. Court records filed in December claimed she engaged in sexual contact with boys ages 15 and 17.

The Bottineau School District placed Deslauriers on administrative leave before her resignation was accepted last Dec. 31. She later surrendered her teaching license at the request of the North Dakota Education Standards and Practices Board.

Deslauriers will not have to register as a sex offender.