    Highway 1806 south of Mandan closes for camp march

    By Forum News Service Today at 11:20 a.m.
    A North Dakota National Guard members works at the Highway 1806 checkpoint south of Mandan on Friday. Will Kincaid / Bismarck Tribune

    The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol will temporarily close part of North Dakota Highway 1806 to southbound traffic from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today or until the highway is deemed safe for the public.

    According to a release from the Morton County Sheriff's Department, the closure will be from six miles south of Mandan at the intersection of Morton County Road 138A. Only local traffic and emergency response vehicles will be allowed on ND Highway 1806 south of the closure.

    "Public safety continues to be our primary public safety message and working with the

    camps insures the safety of everyone," the release says. "The closure is taking place for the safety of the traveling public due to highway traffic congestion and a large number of pedestrians on the shoulders of the roadway near the camps"

    Alternate routes will be available for through traffic.

    Planning for the closure and time frames have been coordinated with camp representatives, the Highway Patrol, NDDOT and the Bureau of Indian Affairs, which will provide traffic control and security at the intersection of Highway 1806 and Highway 24.

