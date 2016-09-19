Two running for job as North Dakota's state auditor

BISMARCK—Candidates from the Republican and Libertarian parties are vying for the position of state auditor. There is no Democratic-NPL contender in the race.

Josh Gallion, Republican

Josh Gallion, the Republican candidate for state auditor, says audits are not something to cringe at; rather, they are critical tools to improve government and ensure sound practices are being utilized.

Gallion, 36, is a first-time candidate who works for the North Dakota Public Service Commission as accounting manager and director of the agency's weights and measures program.

He says on the campaign trail, there seems to be a gap between people's expectations of what government functions should be and actual state agency objectives.

"A lot of people are expressing concerns over state government," Gallion said. "We need to bridge that gap."

A native of Spokane, Wash., Gallion came to North Dakota as a member of the U.S. Air Force stationed in Minot. There, he met his wife, Becky. They have two children.

Gallion earned a bachelor's degree from Dickinson State University and a master's degree from the University of North Dakota. Prior to joining the PSC, he spent nearly three years as a program manager and financial officer at the Driver's License Division of the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

Gallion said his military and government experience would serve him well in the auditor's office. He advocates limited, accountable and responsive government, which can be achieved through new ideas and not simply by throwing more money at it.

He said the PSC utilizes private industry for some of its operations, a method that could create more flexibility in other areas of state government.

"It allows us to expand and contract (when necessary)," said Gallion. "I think everyone understands that, in our state, we have some fiscal issues."

While Gallion conceded this would be an uphill battle, he said he would consider asking the Legislature to double the staff of the state's performance audit division. He said adding two or three people to that division would allow two performance audits to be done at once.

In light of recent reviews such as those to the Department of Human Services and Department of Trust Lands, he said having more staff could improve the agency's ability to conduct performance audits while not ramping things up to the point of scrutinizing agencies to death..

Roland Riemers, Libertarian

Libertarian candidate Roland Riemers calls the state auditor's race one of the more interesting of this election cycle, even though it may not be getting much attention.

"I would look at ways to reduce the size of the auditor's office," said Riemers, adding that government is growing too rapidly. "I pledge to reduce the auditor's office budget by 5 percent per year."

Riemers, a former state Libertarian Party chairman, has run for statewide office several times, including for governor in 2004 and 2012. He ran for Grand Forks County Sheriff in 2010 and for the U.S. Senate in 2006.

He received 5.3 percent of the vote in the secretary of state's office race in 2014. Without a Dem-NPL candidate in the auditor's race, Riemers said he could get much more of the vote and end up with the highest percentage for a North Dakota Libertarian Party candidate.

Riemers, owner of Affordable Apartments in Grand Forks, said more efficiencies could be achieved in the auditor's office. He added the same may be said of other state agencies as well, so it would be a good idea to expand the number of performance audits the agency conducts.