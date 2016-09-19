Jail escapee climbs down from tree into custody

MANDAN -- McLean County jail escapee William Lyn Rawson was captured after barricading himself in a Mandan mobile home on Monday.

Rawson, 35, had barricaded himself in the residence for over four hours, and then climbed into a nearby tree where a fire truck was deployed to retrieve him.

Shortly after 12 p.m., Rawson was taken into custody by the Mandan Police Department.

Eric Frederick, who lives across the street from the tree that Rawson was in, said he saw Rawson up in the tree and "barely hanging on." After about 10 to 15 minutes, Frederick said he saw Rawson slowly come down the tree on his own, and officers put him into the back of an unmarked car.

Several agencies, including a bomb squad, were deployed throughout the morning outside the home, where they had used multiple flash bombs to try to force Rawson to leave the residence.

The McLean County Sheriff’s Department reported that Rawson was discovered missing from the jail in Washburn at 6 a.m. Sunday. Rawson was in custody on suspicion of eluding law enforcement, possession of a stolen vehicle and reckless endangerment. He escaped by gaining access into an attic, then going through the roof, the department said.

Officials in McLean County on Aug. 31 arrested Rawson after he led police on a chase through the county in a stolen vehicle, then fled and hid for several hours in a corn field.