This screen shot from a Democracy NOW! video purports to show security dogs used Sept. 3, 2016, to drive back protestors who had overrun the Dakota Access Pipeline worksite north of Cannon Ball, N.D.Images Courtesy Democracy NOW!

BISMARCK — A joint task force led by the Morton County Sheriff's Department is investigating a Sept. 3 clash between protesters of the Dakota Access Pipeline and the pipeline's private security personnel, the sheriff's office said Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The investigation is focusing not only on protesters but also whether the private security guards were licensed and whether their actions were warranted, county spokesman Rob Keller said.

Seven people have been charged with criminal trespass for their involvement in the protest west of Highway 1806 about 35 miles south of Mandan, where self-described "water protectors" angry that Dakota Access was bulldozing ground identified by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in court a day earlier as containing sacred sites broke through a fence and entered the construction zone.

The task force, created last week and made up of the Morton County and Mercer County sheriff's departments, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and federal Bureau of Indian Affairs, also is investigating whether Dakota Access LLC intentionally disturbed artifacts at the site.

"This task force is an investigative tool comprised of law enforcement and detectives with specific areas of expertise to gather, evaluate and possibly prosecute for crimes," Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier said in a statement. "I am using all tools possible to insure this investigation is carried out with no bias toward Dakota Access Pipeline nor the pipeline protestors."

Dakota Access has said it didn't destroy any important historical sites, noting the pipeline route follows an existing natural gas pipeline.

Video and eyewitness accounts of the incident are being reviewed to try to reconstruct what happened, Keller said.

Several security officers reported being attacked by protesters during the confrontation, and video showed a number of protesters claiming to have been pepper-sprayed or bitten by dogs.

There's no timeline for completion of the investigation, the sheriff's office said.

"It is important we give this incident a thorough examination," Kirchmeier said. "Law enforcement was not present on the scene during the confrontation and there have been allegations on both sides of this issue. Again, I can't stress it enough, the safety of all citizens is paramount."