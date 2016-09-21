BISMARCK -- More than $20 million in contracts were awarded Wednesday for Phase I of Bismarck Airport's runway replacement project, which is planned to replace surfaces as old as 60 years.

The Bismarck City Commission named Strata Corp. of Grand Forks as the general contractor for $19.37 million, and Edling Electric was awarded the electrical contract for $781,024.

Greg Haug, airport manager, said the city has budgeted $24.3 million for the first of the three-phase project in 2017.

"The bulk of that construction will take place next summer. It will consist of 2,200 feet of the south end of the main runway," said Haug, describing the phase as complicated. Work would likely start in May and finish in November 2017.

Phase II of the airport runway replacement is scheduled to be done from the spring to late fall of 2018. That $32 million project will concentrate on 5,500 feet of the midsection of the runway, he said. In the third and final phase of the project, 1,100 feet of runway will be replaced in the north section of the runway at a cost of $12 million.

Flight sizes might be adjusted at the airport.