Robert Wefald of Bismarck, former North Dakota Attorney General and a retired judge, is chair for the "No on 3" committee opposing the Marsy's Law for North Dakota ballot measure. “This is simply bad constitutional law,” Wefald said Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, at a Capitol press conference announcing the “No on 3” committee. (Forum News Service photo by Mike Nowatzki)

BISMARCK — Opponents of a North Dakota ballot measure that would expand crime victims' rights and write them into the state constitution have formed a campaign committee chaired by former attorney general and district judge Robert Wefald of Bismarck.

"This is simply bad constitutional law," Wefald said Wednesday, Sept. 21, at a Capitol press conference announcing the "No on 3" committee. The group opposes Marsy's Law for North Dakota, which will be listed as Measure 3 on the Nov. 8 statewide ballot.

Wefald served as attorney general from 1981 to 1984 and as a judge in the South Central Judicial District from 1998 to 2010.

He said the measure would violate the constitutional rights of the accused by allowing victims to refuse a deposition by the defense. That "defect" isn't cured by a subsequent reference in the measure that states it won't abrogate a defendant's Sixth Amendment right, he added.

"They say it with one hand and take it away with the other. Again, it makes absolutely no sense," he said.

Wefald also criticized the measure for its unprecedented act of enshrining someone's name in the state constitution, calling it the "nickname amendment."

Marsy's Law is named for Marsalee Nicholas, a California college student who was stalked and killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1983. A week later, her mother was confronted by the accused killer in a grocery store, not realizing he'd been released on bail.

Henry Nicholas, the billionaire co-founder of Broadcom Corp. whose sister's murder led to his push for the original Marsy's Law passed by California voters in 2008, has dumped more than $1 million into the North Dakota effort and has bankrolled attempts to spread the law to other states, including South Dakota and Montana, where similar measures are on the ballot in November.

Marsy's Law for North Dakota chairwoman Kathleen Wrigley, wife of Lt. Gov. Drew Wrigley, issued a statement Wednesday saying the measure is about the fundamental rights of crime victims to be notified of criminal proceedings, to be heard at sentencings and to receive restitution and be free from harassment.

"Ironically, the arguments our opposition makes to these rights are the same arguments used against the women's right to vote last century," she said.

Measure opponents noted North Dakota already has 18 victim rights enumerated in state law, including the right to be notified if an offender is released from custody and to receive automated notices of proceedings through the state's SAVIN system. They said the measure would cost millions to implement and divert resources away from victims of serious crimes, and that any proposed changes should be debated by the Legislature.

The opposition coalition includes the North Dakota Victim Assistance Association, Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, State's Attorneys' Association, Victim Assistance Association, CAWS North Dakota (formerly the Council on Abused Women's Services) and North Dakota Women's Network.

The North Dakota Sheriff's & Deputies Association has endorsed the measure.

Wefald said the "No on 3" committee is trying to raise money — he and his wife contributed $1,000 — and hopes to spread its message through media interviews and press releases. Measure proponents, assisted by the Bismarck-based consulting firm Odney, launched their first TV ad last week and are planning more radio ads, a spokeswoman said.