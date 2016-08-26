Brock: Small town tragedies

I have been asked many times if—like in the movies—I've ever rushed into the press room to shout "Stop the Press!"

The only time I can recall was Friday, Sept. 17, 1999, while publisher at the Havre (Mont.) Daily News. The Daily News was an afternoon paper and, right before going to print, a reporter called from the scene of a double homicide.

We didn't know much except for the sheriff's description that two people were "shot to hell" inside the residence.

We stopped the press while we gathered enough credible information about what had happened to inform our readers. When our reporter returned to the paper and told us the address, I was surprised to hear one of our young production workers describe it as "the crack house."

The third Friday in Havre is the start of Festival Days, as it was in 1999.

The Havre Daily News headline and above-the-fold story was in stark contrast to the obligatory Festival Days story, photo and schedule that made up the rest of the page.

Monday's traditional front page of Festival Days highlights was replaced with the somber photos of bodies on gurneys being hauled out of the residence where the crime had occurred. That homicide was the first murder I helped cover while a publisher and every homicide since remind me of that tragic day.

Last Saturday's murder of Nicholas Johnson in Bowman is so reminiscent of the Havre homicides when the police and residents described their dismay and disbelief that it could happen in their small town.

Like in Havre, folks knew the victim and the accused, along with their families. So naturally it hits a small town harder.

Many in Bowman have indicated to our reporter and others that drugs were part of the problem. But it's still too early to determine why this tragedy occurred and the suspects deserve their day in court.

However, two things are certain for Bowman residents like in Havre. It seemed l constantly ran into the families and friends of the victim and accused in the following days and, like Havre, Bowman will probably never be the same as before.

The Havre double murder in many ways signaled the end of innocence for the town. More people locked their doors than did before, strangers were scrutinized more and people recognized except for the grace of God it could have been their family members. The murders were carried out over a drug debt owed to a dealer, and meth addiction and arrests for crimes associated with the drug soon became epidemic on Montana's Hi-line.

Bowman is a great town made up of hard-working people who care about their neighbors. But like in so many other small North Dakota towns, serious crime has become too common.