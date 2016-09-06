Shaw: Abolish the Electoral College

The Electoral College must be abolished. It's an absurd, outdated and unfair way to elect a president. It was put in at a time when only white male landowners could vote. Since then, all Americans at least 18 years old have become eligible to vote, but the foolish Electoral College remains in place.

Simply put, the candidate with the most votes should win. If it's Hillary Clinton, she should be the next president. If it's Donald Trump, then he's the next president. There is no other election in America where the losing person becomes the winner. Our governors, senators, representatives, mayors and city commissioners have to receive the most votes, so why is our most important office done differently?

Some say the Electoral College makes the candidates pay attention to the small states. Really? The candidates don't advertise in North Dakota for the general election, and they don't come here. Since I moved to Fargo in 1978, there has been only one candidate who campaigned here after being nominated. That was Michael Dukakis in 1988, and he probably should have stayed in his tank.

Some believe the smallest states help the Republican candidate. Again, not true. Let's look at the 2012 election, with the electoral votes in parenthesis. Alaska (3), Idaho (4), Montana (3), North Dakota (3), South Dakota (3), and Wyoming (3) all voted for Mitt Romney for a total of 19 electoral votes. Delaware (3), Hawaii (4), Maine (4), New Hampshire (4), Rhode Island (4), Vermont (3), and Washington, D.C. (3) all voted for Barack Obama for a total of 25 electoral votes. Those places will likely remain red or blue for the 2016 election.

The reality is we don't have a national election. The candidates just focus on a few swing states such as Ohio and Florida because they have a recent history of going either red or blue. Because we have a winner-takes-all system in the states (except Maine and Nebraska), and because we already know how most of the states will vote, the candidates ignore most of the country. With our messed up system, it doesn't matter that Donald Trump will receive millions of votes in California, and Hillary Clinton will receive millions of votes in Texas. Those votes don't count toward electing our president.

If we had an election based entirely on the popular vote, then the candidates would broaden their focus across the country. Votes would matter in states that candidates lose. Moreover, it would be the ultimate in fairness. Every adult American from Fargo, N.D., to New York City would have the same power and influence: one vote.