Holten: Where has the logic gone?

Mr. Logic has moved away. Where he has gone is anyone's guess.

He has been replaced by Mr. Legalese, Mr. Greed and Miss Communication, and that can't be good for any of us.

I discovered this last Wednesday when I visited the site of the encampment and prayer vigil at the north end of the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball.

I went there to see Paula Antoine, who is the Director of the Land Office on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota.

Antoine is at Cannon Ball to show support for the locals who are hoping to stop the insertion of the Dakota Access oil pipeline under the Missouri River, just north of the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, and through sacred tribal lands.

What I discovered was quite different from what I was led to believe was happening through a number of newspaper articles and other reports I'd seen. Miss Communication, as usual, had done her job in her typical, subtle, just-off-the-mark kind of way and she still is, from what I can tell.

Antoine was being leaned on by two of her five grandchildren when she said, "Whenever tribal leaders make a decision, they try to consider the next seven generations. So this is about the future."

You see, despite the fact that Miss Communication had led us to believe that this event is a "last minute" protest staged by radical Indians. It is instead a very peaceful prayer vigil that was organized by Standing Rock Chairman David Archambault II and his leadership group beginning two years ago.

At the core of the issue is a pipeline potentially leaking and polluting the Missouri River, which is important because it happens to be the source of water for most of North and South Dakota and beyond; a mishap that would affect millions of people, including you and me, and not just Indians.

"But there are already pipelines under the river," you say.

Of course, that's where Mr. Logic would be very helpful, if he was still around. But he's not. Because putting another pipeline carrying that much crude under a huge water source is rolling the dice, no matter how you look at it, and evidence supports that.

Yet, just to put it into perspective, you have to realize that Native Americans look at water as not just water but as "life. So preserving water is at the base of their existence. That's why they repeatedly say that what they are doing has nothing to do with protesting and everything to do with preserving. They are there to save the water as if it was someone they knew.

Since then, things have escalated. On Saturday, according to The Associated Press, it "turned violent after tribal officials say construction crews destroyed American Indian burial and cultural sites on private land in southern North Dakota.

Morton County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Donnell Preskey said four private security guards and two guard dogs were injured after several hundred protesters confronted construction crews Saturday afternoon at the site just outside the Standing Rock Sioux reservation. Antoine says that six of their people were bitten by dogs and 25 to 30 were pepper-sprayed.

Preskey used the word "confronted." Lance Dorian, who works with Antoine at the land office on the Rosebud reservation was there, and said they were lined up, arm to arm, praying not confronting.

Paula Antoine said they had no intention of initiating violence because each day members from a different tribe go up there to pray. The women and children were wearing shorts, dresses and ceremonial attire. Hardly what you'd describe as combat gear.

"When we got there, people were praying," Antoine said. "There was a helicopter circling overhead. It's a sacred site, that'd been marked off at the request of the landowner. We were going there to pray."

Vicki Granado, a spokesperson for Energy Transfer Partners, which is building the pipeline, said, "It is unfortunate that what has been portrayed as a peaceful protest by the opponents of the pipeline has now turned to violence and intimidation by a group of criminals and activists."

First of all, I'm not an opponent of the pipeline. Yet what I saw when I was there had nothing to do with criminals, protesting and violence. And I'm wondering how you intimidate someone who is holding onto an attack dog? I think it is important to report the facts as they are. Not taint them.

Granado went on say, "Assailants broke through a fence and attacked our workers. We are working with law enforcement to ensure that all offenders are arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Dorian said there were no fences. Just vehicles parked with security personnel and guard dogs standing in front of them. He went up there because he heard his mother had gone up there to pray. Shortly after his arrival he said that guard dogs began to attack the people.

"What started it was when they sent a dog after a horse that one of our people was riding," Dorian said. "I also saw a guard release a dog that then attacked one of the other security guards. There was no fence. People were just lined up arm and arm and they started pepper-spraying them."

"(Dakota Access) is proceeding like they are going to brush us off," Antoine said.

The event ended when security personnel got into their vehicles and left Dorian said.

Last Wednesday, Antoine had told me that two years ago Archambault asked their spiritual leaders how to best approach the situation. They advised him to organize a prayer vigil, because if they did that, they would win.

That's why, if you visit their encampment today, what you'll discover is that most of what is going on is actually about prayer and sharing and togetherness. So them going up on the hill, at the site of the significant cultural finds to pray, makes sense.

But, considering the fact that they are going up against Mr. Greed, Mr. Legalese and Miss Communication, I said to Antoine that I thought they were asking for a lot.

"I don't think so," she said, "because every creature is asking for the same thing."