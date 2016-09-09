Every one of us has our own 9/11 story. Even those of us who grew up on a farm 1,700 miles away from downtown Manhattan.

I'm 32 years old and haven't met a person my age who can't tell you exactly where they were when the World Trade Center was hit.

I was in bed. When my dad woke me up to tell me what happened that morning, the tragic event was in its fledgling moments and most of the world assumed it was some terrible accident.

Minutes later, we all realized it was something so much worse.

I was only a few weeks into my senior year of high school when the towers fell. It was a strange time.

During our seven periods of school that day, we had one actual class. (Apparently, math couldn't take a backseat to the biggest event of our lifetimes.) We watched TV in every other class and discussed what was happening. The teachers didn't want to teach. The students didn't want to learn. We all were content to watch as history unfolded before our eyes.

The guys in our class—as 17- and 18-year-olds—wondered what was next. War? The draft? Did World War III just start? After all, the last time America was attacked like that, World War II started and many of our grandfathers ended up being drafted into military service.

Thankfully, there was no draft. But there was certainly war, and some of the young men and women in our school that morning would go on to serve nobly during the Global War on Terrorism by their own choice. Some are still serving, including one of my best friends.

Every one of them who came back returned unharmed. Sadly, that wasn't the case for every American family—including some in our area.

This weekend marks the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on our country.

To coincide with the anniversary, Dickinson is hosting its first Veterans Appreciation Day at 11 a.m. today at Memorial Park, the site of the new Stark County Veterans Memorial.

Another 180 names have been placed on the memorial's 11 granite tablets since it was erected last year. Post-9/11 veterans, active military and their families will the special guests today, and there'll be a tribute to first responders as well.

Though I'm relatively young, it's crazy to think that 9/11 happened so long ago that this year's high school freshman class wasn't alive for it. That means basically no high school student today can recall 9/11. To them, this is actual history.

That makes my generation's role in relaying that history so significant. It doesn't matter if you watched the events unfold live on TV halfway across the country, were in New York City that morning, or went on to fight in the wars. We owe it to the younger generations to tell them about this world-changing event from a personal perspective, and how significantly it changed our society.

They should know about the never-before-seen show of national patriotism and unity in the days, weeks and months following 9/11, and how that unity slowly broke down as the country seemed to split down the middle ideologically with the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq.

The world has changed so significantly since that day. In some ways better and in many ways worse. However, despite our nation's persistent troubles—many of which trace back to that fateful Tuesday in September—it's our duty to honor those who lost their lives that day, or fighting in the battles after it, by telling the story from our personal perspectives.

And, as we all said in the days, weeks and months after 9/11—we should "Never forget."