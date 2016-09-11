Monke: One year with the big little guy

I spent a lot of time working from home last week because, unfortunately, our daycare provider was recovering from a lingering illness. That meant balancing all my newspaper business and this rambunctious little boy named Grant, who turned 1-year-old on Saturday.

Last week showed me how incredible it is that I've watched my son age and grow, both physically and intellectually, from birth to his first birthday. It seems like yesterday that we brought that snuggly little 9-pound, 2-ounce baby home from the hospital.

Grant has since transformed into a walking, babbling, wheels-always-turning waddler, and nothing in our home is safe. Especially our dog, Noodle, who's still coming around to the idea of Grant.

When Grant embraced walking about a month ago, we knew nothing would ever be the same. The baby days were over. The toddler days had begun. Noodle, to his credit, has found that his only real safe space in the house is perched atop furniture or locked in his kennel.

As I worked from my home office in the corner of our basement, I tried desperately to balance watching Grant with assigning stories, checking pages and writing the occasional brief.

What started out as a somewhat clean area—his play zone is supposed to be in the opposite corner of the room—quickly turned into a minefield of toys, stuffed animals and books. There was no use picking them up or sorting them, either. Grant's mission seems to be to play with every toy in his collection for a short time and then move on to the next.

When he found the 18-gallon plastic tote full of children's books, his first thought was to remove each, glance at them for a couple seconds and then toss them aside for the next. Much of that pile is still sitting there on the floor as I write this.

His favorite books, appropriately, are from the "Bizzy Bear" series, which only makes sense since he has become an incredibly busy boy. We're incredibly grateful that he has embraced books and already refuses to accept bedtime without mom and dad reading one of his "Bizzy Bear" books to him.

While Grant has changed, so has our little family. We wake up earlier, we work less, we take more time to eat together and we make sure that family—especially Grant—comes first.

It's been a crazy but amazing first year as parents for Sarah and I, and like every other parent, we're still learning on the job each day. But it's worth it, just to see Grant's big blue eyes light up and hear him laugh every single day.