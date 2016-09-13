The criminal charges against Democracy Now! journalist Amy Goodman for trespass during a Labor Day Weekend protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline has drawn criticism from many in the media who see it as an affront to the first amendment.

“It’s apparent that the protest was on private property, but it’s regrettable that authorities chose to charge a reporter who was just doing her job,” North Dakota Newspaper Association President Steve Andrist told theBismarck Tribune.

“This is unacceptable violation of freedom of the press,” Goodman herself said in a statement. “I was doing my job by covering pipeline guards unleashing dogs and pepper spray on Native American protesters.”

