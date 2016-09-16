Brock: The Dickinson Press 1956

Last week, I picked up the bound edition of The Dickinson Press for September 1956. I wanted to look at the copy of the paper on the day I was born. Instead I found out, like today, there was no Sept. 10 paper because it was a Monday.

I scanned the newspaper and quickly realized the 1950s were, despite no color ink, the golden age of newspapers. The paper of Sept. 11, 1956, was physically a lot wider and had 22 front-page stories from all over the world.

There was a single picture of the "New St. Wenceslaus Church" above-the-fold story that was nearly 75 percent completed. The Most Rev. Lambert A. Hoch had blessed the new primary school at St Joseph's Church that Sunday.

These were just two of the 22 stories on the front page, including a subscription contest update. Sadly, there was a story about the deaths of a Garrison and Rock Lake man that raised the deaths on North Dakota roads for the year to 116, which was significantly higher than the 83 from the previous year.

Page 2 had statistics of who was admitted and released from the hospital and in 1956 births mothers used only there husband name like "Mrs. John Johnson, Dickinson, Girl, September 10." Unmarried women names were used if they were admitted or released.

Federal HIPPA laws eliminated the release of any of this information, which I think is kind of sad because in 1956 you could visit a sick friend or offer some help.

Like today, The Press staff covered sports, agriculture, education, religion, energy, crime, courts, government and, of course, politics. There were submitted editorials and letters to the editor.

There were plenty advertisers and no laws against or a surgeon general's warning on cigarette or whiskey ads.

There were plenty of businesses operating and advertising today back than like Sax Motor Co., Charbonneau car dealership, Fleck's, JC Penney's, Montana-Dakota Utilities and Western Livestock (now part of Stockman's Livestock Exchange) to name a few.

Long gone were businesses like Looney's Buttery's, Gambles' Red Owl Lynch Grocery, Fairway, Sheeler's and King's Supermarkets.

Televisions were all the rage and you could read the paper to see what was going to be on KFYR on any given day, or that Frank Sinatra was starring in "Johnny Concho" at the Dickinson Theatre and "Good Bye My Lady" was showing at the Drive INN.

I think the coolest part of the paper were country columns, like South Heart News Notes, Elgin Excerpts, Amidon Tidings, New Leipzig Echo, Manning Happenings, Sentinel Butte Briefs, Rhame Reclaims, Regent Releases, Medora Flashes, Route 5 County Column, Hebron Dispatches, Taylor Dashes and Richardton Notes. The columns looked to have been written by housewives who let all of the Press readers know who visited who or went on a trip.

The columns really were Facebook in print and I imagine they were very popular. It looked like the writers took their columns very seriously.

The Dickinson Press has certainly changed in the last 60 years but it is still all about the content. Our motto at The Press is "News You Use 24/7." Hopefully, 60 years from now, folks will still be turning to The Press in one way or another.