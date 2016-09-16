Port: Disgruntled Dems upset with Heitkamp
A funny thing happened this week. Not one but two members of the North Dakota Democratic Party reached out to me, completely independently of one another and with no prompting from me, to complain about how bad things are for their party right now.
Both spoke on condition of anonymity, not wanting to earn the ire of their fellow Democrats for airing dirty laundry in public, and out of a desire to identify the problems in their party in hopes of seeing them fixed.