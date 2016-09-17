In 2014 Susan Duursma, a former middle school teacher in Bismarck, was found guilty of having sex with one of her 15 year-old students. Her sentence? She got 60 days in jail for felony child abuse after initially facing three counts of corrupting a minor, and she doesn’t have to register as a sex offender .

In 2015 Sara Joy Wurgler, a “paraprofessional” in the Fargo school system, pleaded guilty to showing nude pictures of herself to a 16 year old student. She got 30 days in jail on a misdemeanor charge and she also doesn’t have to register as a sex offender.

Also in 2015 former Mandan school teacher Amanda Kolosky plead guilty to having sex with a 17 year old student. Her sentence? A one year suspended sentence, two years of probation, and she doesn’t have to register as a sex offender.

Just this week a Bottineau teacher, Marissa Ashley Deslaurier, was sentenced for crimes related to having sex with two teen boys – one 15, the other 17 – and will spend just one and a half months in jail. Her charges were just misdemeanors, and she doesn’t have to register as a sex offender.

Seeing a pattern here?