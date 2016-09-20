Presumptive Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a news conference in Bismarck, North Dakota US May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

My good friend Dean Mitchell at DFM Research sent me some polling data for the presidential race in North Dakota today.

I’ve commissioned a poll from DFM in the past, and he’s conducted research for the North Dakota Democratic Party, Senator Heidi Heitkamp’s 2012 campaign, and other clients in the state. Mitchell and his firm have a good track record for accuracy here.

The results are pretty interesting. Not surprisingly Trump is winning the state by a strong margin over Clinton, but only with a plurality. That is surprising because North Dakota is a deeply Republican state, with a typically strong partisan bias, which has voted for the Republican presidential candidate since LBJ.

