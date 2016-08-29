Other Views: TR National Park get OK today?

North Dakota's political climate is as hostile to public lands as it has ever been. If Theodore Roosevelt National Park, the state's only national park, did not exist in the Badlands and was proposed today, it would be shouted down. It would never happen. But decades ago, when policymakers were smarter and more visionary than they are today, TR park was established. As the National Park Service celebrated its 100th birthday this week, Theodore Roosevelt National Park shines as one of the state's public lands gems.

The state has become so myopically pro-development — destructive development — that even the prospect of setting aside "special places" in the west as a modest counter to the oil boom was controversial. The very idea that some extraordinary landscapes and waters should be protected from mining, drilling, over-grazing and incursion by off-road vehicles got no traction among policymakers, who seemed to have sold out to the development-at-any-cost crowd. The "special places" idea foundered.

Teddy Roosevelt would not be welcome in North Dakota in 2016. The great conservation president who defined and promoted the concept of public lands — national parks, wildlife refuges, scenic rivers, etc. — would be savaged as a "radical environmentalist" by compromised legislative leaders, short-sighted farming advocates and ranching cabals that believe public land should be theirs to do with what they will.

The irony is that Roosevelt is North Dakota's favorite adopted son. The state's highest citizen honor, the Roughrider Award, is named after him. His history and lore in the Badlands are foundational to the success of Medora, the state's leading summer tourist destination. The town sits at the entrance to the park's South Unit (the North Unit is near Watford City). Without the national park, Medora would be an obscure drive-by ranching village.

The 100th birthday of the Park Service affords an opportunity to be more thoughtful about TR park and its unique landscapes — and its reliable economic value to the state. If anything, expansion of the park's two units should be on the agenda. As oil and gas exploration and drilling intensify— and they will — serious consideration should be given to creating buffer zones around the park in order to keep as far away as possible the industrial activity and truck traffic that necessarily attend energy development.

Don't expect enlightened thinking from the energy industry and the majority political class that does the industry's bidding. Don't expect farmers and ranchers to concede they are short-term stewards of land and water, and that the American public has a legitimate interest in how those resources are managed.

Teddy Roosevelt understood all that. His policies reflected his understanding. North Dakota, even as it promotes TR's park, has jettisoned his conservation and public lands ethic.