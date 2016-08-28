Search
    Scoreboard of August 28, 2016

    Posted Today at 1:01 a.m.

    High school volleyball

    Results Saturday

    Killdeer Mountain Tournament

    Team standings

    1. Heart River, 13 points

    2. Hettinger-Scranton, 10 points

    3. Mott-Regent, 7 points

    4. Glen Ullin-Hebron, 6 points

    5. Killdeer, 6 points (lost tiebreaker)

    6. Beach, 3 points

    Coal Country Invite

    Silver Division, Beulah

    Championship: New England def. Dickinson Trinity 25-21, 21-28, 15-9

    Third place: Beulah def. Lewis & Clark, 25-23, 25-14

    Fifth place: Richardton-Taylor def. New Salem, 25-21, 11-25, 15-8

    Seventh: Lisbon def. Stanley 25-23, 25-21

    Gold Division, Hazen

    Championship: Our Redeemers def. Shiloh Christian 25-14, 25-15

    Third place: Hazen def. Bishop Ryan 25-20, 17-25, 15-9

    Fifth place: Kenmare def. Flasher 25-15, 25-11

    Seventh place: Center-Stanton def. Ray 26-24, 25-17

    MLB

    American League

    East

    W L Pct GB

    Toronto 73 56 .566 —

    Boston 72 57 .558 1.0

    Baltimore 70 59 .543 3.0

    NY Yankees 67 61 .523 5.5

    Tampa Bay 54 74 .422 18.5

    Central

    W L Pct GB

    Cleveland 73 55 .570 —

    Detroit 69 60 .535 4.5

    Kansas City 67 62 .519 6.5

    Chi. White Sox 62 66 .484 11.0

    Minnesota 49 80 .380 24.5

    West

    W L Pct GB

    Texas 76 54 .585 —

    Houston 68 61 .527 7.5

    Seattle 68 61 .527 7.5

    Oakland 56 73 .434 19.5

    LA Angels 55 74 .426 20.5

    National League

    East

    W L Pct GB

    Washington 75 54 .581 —

    Miami 67 62 .519 8.0

    NY Mets 66 63 .512 9.0

    Philadelphia 59 70 .457 16.0

    Atlanta 48 82 .369 27.5

    Central

    W L Pct GB

    Chi. Cubs 82 46 .641 —

    St. Louis 68 60 .531 14.0

    Pittsburgh 66 61 .520 15.5

    Milwaukee 56 73 .434 26.5

    Cincinnati 55 73 .430 27.0

    West

    W L Pct GB

    LA Dodgers 72 57 .558 —

    San Francisco 70 59 .543 2.0

    Colorado 61 68 .473 11.0

    San Diego 54 75 .419 18.0

    Arizona 54 76 .415 18.5

    American League

    Friday’s Results

    NY Yankees 14, Baltimore 4

    Toronto 15, Minnesota 8

    Kansas City 6, Boston 3

    Detroit 4, LA Angels 2

    Cleveland 12, Texas 1

    Seattle 3, Chi. White Sox 1

    Houston 5, Tampa Bay 4

    Saturday’s Results

    NY Yankees 13, Baltimore 5

    Toronto 8, Minnesota 7

    Boston 8, Kansas City 3

    Chi. White Sox 9, Seattle 3

    LA Angels 3, Detroit 2

    Houston 6, Tampa Bay 2

    Texas 7, Cleveland 0

    Games today

    Baltimore (Gausman 5-10) at NY Yankees (Sabathia 8-10), 11:05 a.m.

    Minnesota (Gibson 5-8) at Toronto (Dickey 9-13), 11:07 a.m.

    LA Angels (Skaggs 1-3) at Detroit (Sanchez 7-12), 11:10 a.m.

    Seattle (Walker 4-8) at Chi. White Sox (Rodon 4-8), 12:10 p.m.

    Tampa Bay (Archer 7-17) at Houston (Fister 12-8), 12:10 p.m.

    Cleveland (Salazar 11-5) at Texas (Holland 5-6), 1:05 p.m.

    Kansas City (Ventura 9-9) at Boston (Rodriguez 2-5), 6:08 p.m.

    Monday’s Games

    Toronto (Estrada 7-6) at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.

    Tampa Bay (Andriese 6-5) at Boston, 5:10 p.m.

    Chi. White Sox (Shields 3-9) at Detroit (Boyd 5-2), 5:10 p.m.

    Minnesota (Santiago 0-4) at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

    Seattle (Iwakuma 14-9) at Texas (Darvish 4-3), 6:05 p.m.

    Oakland (Manaea 5-8) at Houston, 6:10 p.m.

    NY Yankees (Pineda 6-10) at Kansas City (Gee 5-7), 6:15 p.m.

    National League

    Friday’s Results

    Washington 8, Colorado 5

    Miami 7, San Diego 6

    NY Mets 9, Philadelphia 4

    Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 3

    Arizona 4, Cincinnati 3, 11 innings

    Chi. Cubs 6, LA Dodgers 4, 10 innings

    San Francisco 7, Atlanta 0

    Saturday’s Results

    Colorado 9, Washington 4, 11 innings

    LA Dodgers 3, Chi. Cubs 2

    San Diego 1, Miami 0

    Pittsburgh 9, Milwaukee 6

    NY Mets 12, Philadelphia 1

    Cincinnati 13, Arizona 0

    Atlanta 3, San Francisco 1

    Games today

    San Diego (Perdomo 6-7) at Miami (Nicolino 2-5), 11:10 a.m.

    Philadelphia (Velasquez 8-6) at NY Mets (Gsellman 1-0), 11:10 a.m.

    Colorado (Bettis 10-7) at Washington (Giolito 0-0), 11:35 a.m.

    Pittsburgh (Nova 3-0) at Milwaukee (Anderson 7-10), 12:10 p.m.

    Atlanta (Blair 0-5) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 12-8), 2:05 p.m.

    Cincinnati (Bailey 2-2) at Arizona (Bradley 4-8), 2:10 p.m.

    Chi. Cubs (Lester 14-4) at LA Dodgers (Stewart 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

    Monday’s Games

    Washington at Philadelphia (Thompson 1-3), 5:05 p.m.

    Miami (Fernandez 13-7) at NY Mets, 5:10 p.m.

    St. Louis (Martinez 12-7) at Milwaukee (Davies 10-6), 5:20 p.m.

    Pittsburgh at Chi. Cubs (Arrieta 16-5), 6:05 p.m.

    LA Dodgers (Maeda 13-7) at Colorado (Gray 8-6), 6:40 p.m.

    Interleague

    Friday’s Results

    St. Louis 3, Oakland 1

    Saturday’s Results

    Oakland 3, St. Louis 2

    Games today

    Oakland (Triggs 0-1) at St. Louis (Garcia 10-9), 12:15 p.m.

    Monday’s Games

    Cincinnati (Straily 10-6) at LA Angels (Shoemaker 8-13), 8:05 p.m.

