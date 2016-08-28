Scoreboard of August 28, 2016
High school volleyball
Results Saturday
Killdeer Mountain Tournament
Team standings
1. Heart River, 13 points
2. Hettinger-Scranton, 10 points
3. Mott-Regent, 7 points
4. Glen Ullin-Hebron, 6 points
5. Killdeer, 6 points (lost tiebreaker)
6. Beach, 3 points
Coal Country Invite
Silver Division, Beulah
Championship: New England def. Dickinson Trinity 25-21, 21-28, 15-9
Third place: Beulah def. Lewis & Clark, 25-23, 25-14
Fifth place: Richardton-Taylor def. New Salem, 25-21, 11-25, 15-8
Seventh: Lisbon def. Stanley 25-23, 25-21
Gold Division, Hazen
Championship: Our Redeemers def. Shiloh Christian 25-14, 25-15
Third place: Hazen def. Bishop Ryan 25-20, 17-25, 15-9
Fifth place: Kenmare def. Flasher 25-15, 25-11
Seventh place: Center-Stanton def. Ray 26-24, 25-17
MLB
American League
East
W L Pct GB
Toronto 73 56 .566 —
Boston 72 57 .558 1.0
Baltimore 70 59 .543 3.0
NY Yankees 67 61 .523 5.5
Tampa Bay 54 74 .422 18.5
Central
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 73 55 .570 —
Detroit 69 60 .535 4.5
Kansas City 67 62 .519 6.5
Chi. White Sox 62 66 .484 11.0
Minnesota 49 80 .380 24.5
West
W L Pct GB
Texas 76 54 .585 —
Houston 68 61 .527 7.5
Seattle 68 61 .527 7.5
Oakland 56 73 .434 19.5
LA Angels 55 74 .426 20.5
National League
East
W L Pct GB
Washington 75 54 .581 —
Miami 67 62 .519 8.0
NY Mets 66 63 .512 9.0
Philadelphia 59 70 .457 16.0
Atlanta 48 82 .369 27.5
Central
W L Pct GB
Chi. Cubs 82 46 .641 —
St. Louis 68 60 .531 14.0
Pittsburgh 66 61 .520 15.5
Milwaukee 56 73 .434 26.5
Cincinnati 55 73 .430 27.0
West
W L Pct GB
LA Dodgers 72 57 .558 —
San Francisco 70 59 .543 2.0
Colorado 61 68 .473 11.0
San Diego 54 75 .419 18.0
Arizona 54 76 .415 18.5
American League
Friday’s Results
NY Yankees 14, Baltimore 4
Toronto 15, Minnesota 8
Kansas City 6, Boston 3
Detroit 4, LA Angels 2
Cleveland 12, Texas 1
Seattle 3, Chi. White Sox 1
Houston 5, Tampa Bay 4
Saturday’s Results
NY Yankees 13, Baltimore 5
Toronto 8, Minnesota 7
Boston 8, Kansas City 3
Chi. White Sox 9, Seattle 3
LA Angels 3, Detroit 2
Houston 6, Tampa Bay 2
Texas 7, Cleveland 0
Games today
Baltimore (Gausman 5-10) at NY Yankees (Sabathia 8-10), 11:05 a.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 5-8) at Toronto (Dickey 9-13), 11:07 a.m.
LA Angels (Skaggs 1-3) at Detroit (Sanchez 7-12), 11:10 a.m.
Seattle (Walker 4-8) at Chi. White Sox (Rodon 4-8), 12:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Archer 7-17) at Houston (Fister 12-8), 12:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Salazar 11-5) at Texas (Holland 5-6), 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Ventura 9-9) at Boston (Rodriguez 2-5), 6:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Toronto (Estrada 7-6) at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Andriese 6-5) at Boston, 5:10 p.m.
Chi. White Sox (Shields 3-9) at Detroit (Boyd 5-2), 5:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Santiago 0-4) at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
Seattle (Iwakuma 14-9) at Texas (Darvish 4-3), 6:05 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 5-8) at Houston, 6:10 p.m.
NY Yankees (Pineda 6-10) at Kansas City (Gee 5-7), 6:15 p.m.
National League
Friday’s Results
Washington 8, Colorado 5
Miami 7, San Diego 6
NY Mets 9, Philadelphia 4
Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 3
Arizona 4, Cincinnati 3, 11 innings
Chi. Cubs 6, LA Dodgers 4, 10 innings
San Francisco 7, Atlanta 0
Saturday’s Results
Colorado 9, Washington 4, 11 innings
LA Dodgers 3, Chi. Cubs 2
San Diego 1, Miami 0
Pittsburgh 9, Milwaukee 6
NY Mets 12, Philadelphia 1
Cincinnati 13, Arizona 0
Atlanta 3, San Francisco 1
Games today
San Diego (Perdomo 6-7) at Miami (Nicolino 2-5), 11:10 a.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 8-6) at NY Mets (Gsellman 1-0), 11:10 a.m.
Colorado (Bettis 10-7) at Washington (Giolito 0-0), 11:35 a.m.
Pittsburgh (Nova 3-0) at Milwaukee (Anderson 7-10), 12:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Blair 0-5) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 12-8), 2:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bailey 2-2) at Arizona (Bradley 4-8), 2:10 p.m.
Chi. Cubs (Lester 14-4) at LA Dodgers (Stewart 0-2), 2:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Washington at Philadelphia (Thompson 1-3), 5:05 p.m.
Miami (Fernandez 13-7) at NY Mets, 5:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Martinez 12-7) at Milwaukee (Davies 10-6), 5:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chi. Cubs (Arrieta 16-5), 6:05 p.m.
LA Dodgers (Maeda 13-7) at Colorado (Gray 8-6), 6:40 p.m.
Interleague
Friday’s Results
St. Louis 3, Oakland 1
Saturday’s Results
Oakland 3, St. Louis 2
Games today
Oakland (Triggs 0-1) at St. Louis (Garcia 10-9), 12:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati (Straily 10-6) at LA Angels (Shoemaker 8-13), 8:05 p.m.