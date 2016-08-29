Ryder Cup fans, Meet (most of) Team USA

BLAINE, Minn.-- These eight guys will descend on Minnesota in a month, tear up the state's hardest golf course and bring back American pride and bragging rights for golf.

In theory, at least.

Eight of the 12 members for Ryder Cup Team USA became official Sunday, and on Monday Captain Davis Love III lauded each.

The eight automatically qualified based on their performance over the past two years. Love will select three additional team members — so-called captain's picks — Sept. 11 and the final player Sept. 25. So a number of high-profile players — Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson, Jim Furyk and Olympic bronze medalist Matt Kuchar — still could make the team.

The biennial USA-vs-Europe competition will be held Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska.

Unlike a typical golf event, the team competition features raucous crowds that push the boundaries of golf etiquette and players competing not for money, but national and continental pride under match-play formats that demand pressure golf from all quarters.

Europe has won the past three Ryder Cups, and eight of the last 10, leading to mounting pressure on Team USA to reclaim the cup that for most of its 89-year history was dominated by America.

Nine members of Team Europe have been named, with Captain Darren Clarke scheduled to announce his three captain's picks Tuesday morning.

Here are the eight Team USA members, in order of their qualifying points, with comments from Love:

- DUSTIN JOHNSON

2016 U.S. Open winner, 2 Ryder Cups

"One of our most talented players. He's a powerful, long hitter, obviously. ... He's willing to do anything we ask him to do. He fits in very, very well. He's easy to pair and he's just so calm under pressure. I remember when Corey (Pavin) was the captain over in (the 2010 Ryder Cup in) Wales and I was out with Dustin hitting some balls and his driver broke Thursday afternoon right before the Opening Ceremony. I would have panicked and Dustin is like, "I've got a great one back in the locker, let's go get it." ... He's a great steady influence on the team."

-JORDAN SPIETH

2015 Masters, U.S. Open winner, 1 Ryder Cup

"Team guy. He's all about his team. He's very organized. Got an incredible game plan. He sticks with his game plan. Something that we really talked about in this whole year-and-a-half process is we have to have a game plan and stick with it. Jordan is another guy that can be paired with anybody. Obviously, great putter under pressure."

-PHIL MICKELSON

5-time major winner, 10 Ryder Cups

"One of the biggest things that Phil brought up on this (USA Ryder Cup) committee is that we have to have some consistency and some continuity. Well, 11 teams in a row, Phil Mickelson is that for us. He's a veteran leader. He was unbelievable in (the USA-vs.-the world-minus-Europe 2015 Presidents Cup in) Korea. ... He was the star of the team both on and off the golf course. And I'll never forget Jack Nicklaus saying that when (Mickelson) played for Jack (in the 2007 Presidents Cup), Phil went 0-5 and Jack said he was the most valuable player on his team that year because Phil was a great team guy, great guy to have around the locker room and in the team room."

-PATRICK REED

Won The Barclays Sunday, 1 Ryder Cup

"Fiery competitor. ... He's a guy that's so competitive. He wants to be on this team. He wants to win. He's talked about it for two years. He's ready to go."

-JIMMY WALKER

2016 PGA Championship winner; 1 Ryder Cup

"Winning a major championship really got his game back going again. He's obviously one of the best players on (the PGA) Tour the last three or four years. A longer hitter than you think; he's got a lot of power, which will be great for Hazeltine.

But he had a taste of the Ryder Cup two years ago, and he really wants to be on the team. I think it was holding him back a little bit actually before the PGA. He was trying too hard to make points. But he's ready for more Ryder Cup and I'm excited to have him on the team."

-BROOKS KOEPKA

1 PGA Tour victory, no Ryder Cups

"Super strong player. He's great to pair with anybody because who wouldn't want to play with Brooks as far as he hits it? He's got a lot of power. He told me he's really motivated by watching Europe celebrate two years ago. He saw that. He wasn't on the team, but that really motivated him to make the team. He's going to add a lot of youthful enthusiasm and a lot of power to our team."

-BRANDT SNEDEKER

8 PGA Tour wins, 1 Ryder Cup

"He's only 35 years old, but he's been around a long time. One of my great friends, a guy we really relied on at (the 2012 Ryder Cup in) Medinah. He's a guy that wants to stand there on that last green and make the putt. He's an unbelievably great pressure putter. But he brings an air of confidence to the team room and just to the whole team. He just brightens up the room when he walks in. He's always positive and full of energy. Brandt's just a huge part of a lot of the teams, again, that I've been around the last ten years."

-ZACH JOHNSON

2007 Masters, 2015 Open Championship winner, 4 Ryder Cups

"Our No. 8 guy, who breathed a sigh of relief last night. Zach Johnson's been really working hard on his game the last few weeks. We had dinner last Sunday night after the Wyndham, and he was nervous about getting knocked out. I think here is another guy who has been trying really hard to make points, and I think it held him back a little bit. Now that I talked to him last night before dinner, I think Zach is going to free it up a little bit more the next couple weeks and go play. But he and (his wife) Kim are just great friends of (my wife) Robin and I. They are really stable in the team room. They are great leaders. I couldn't see going without Zach Johnson."