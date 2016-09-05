Reisenauer wins fifth Labor Day Classic

T.C. Kick tees off on hole No. 10 on Monday at Heart River Golf Course during the Kevin Bergman Labor Day Classic. (Parker Cotton / The Dickinson Press)

Tyler Reisenauer tees off on hole No. 12 on Monday at the 68th annual Kevin Bergman Labor Day Golf Classic at Heart River Golf Course. (Parker Cotton / The Dickinson Press)

A year removed from losing the final of the Kevin Bergman Labor Day Classic after three playoff holes, Tyler Reisenauer wrapped up his victory Monday with three holes to spare.

Reisenauer, 36, is now a five-time champion of the event after downing T.C. Kick, 32, who was making his first appearance in the championship flight at Heart River Golf Course.

"I've known T.C. since fourth grade. He grew up down the block from me," said Reisenauer, who won the match 4 and 3. "I've played a lot of golf with him, he's a great kid. It was a good match, I enjoyed it."

Kick said he has played the tournament, now in its 68th year, since he was 16 years old, and he has no complaints about second place.

"I played good. I hit my irons really well," he said. "I didn't drive the best, but I started making putts, and when you make putts in these kinds of tournaments, that's the big thing. If you make putts, you're going to score well and you're going to win holes.

"You just have to weather the storm with match play. You could have a bad hole; next hole, turn around, have a birdie and win. That's just how it is."

Zared Lefor defeated Scott Thompson in the consolation match to take third place.

Kick trailed by four holes with four to play, but after Reisenauer bested him on No. 15, the two shook hands and exchanged congratulations.

For a time, it looked like the golfers would have to battle through the weather, as well.

A few days of rain isn't exactly ideal for Labor Day Weekend, but the course was no worse for the wear.

"Him and I have played out here plenty of times, so we know the course," Reisenauer said, "but the greens were a little different this weekend, a little firmer than they normally are, so you have to change your game a little bit."

Kick added: "It was weird going from Saturday to sunny and dry to rain and windy these last two days, but the course was in really good shape."

Reisenauer, seasoned as he is in this tournament, knew Kick would not be an easy out.

"He'll probably shoot a 68 every time (Kick) comes out here," Reisenauer said, "but when you got people watching you in the championship flight, it's a different vibe. ... You're going to have to play good to beat him, bottom line. Anytime you're in the championship flight — doesn't matter who you play — if you're not playing good, you're going to lose. Especially with him. You're going to have to make birdies to win."

Perhaps the finest shot of Reisenauer's day was his second shot on No. 12. His tee shot got him to the back left side of the green, and his chip from the rough rolled a great deal before knocking off the pin and into the cup for a birdie, coaxing a wide smile out of the eventual champion.

The competition throughout the weekend was on par with what they have come to expect. Further, the camaraderie was evident, as there was rarely a hole that didn't have its share of laughter.

"It's great competition against guys you only see once a year," Kick said. "That's the best part."

As for his first taste of the championship flight, Kick's experience reaffirmed what he and most others already knew about Reisenauer.

"Tyler's amazing. He's so solid, so solid. He's the best player in the city, and everybody goes after him each year," Kick said. "You know when you play him, you're going to have to have your A game. He hits greens, fairways, makes putts, that's the reason he's won so much. ... It was a pleasure to play with him."