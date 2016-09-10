Lance Dunn of North Dakota State University scores the game-winning touchdown in overtime during the Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, game against Eastern Washington at the Fargodome. Dave Wallis / The Forum

Cam Pedersen of North Dakota State University kicks a game-tying field goal to tie the score 44-44 near the end of regulation time during the Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, game against Eastern Washington at the Fargodome. NDSU won 50-44. Dave Wallis / The Forum

FARGO—Upon further review, take a deep breath. Or take a nap. You, the Bison football fan, probably need some mode of decompression following a college football game that turned into another marathon.

Four hours and six minutes, nine official reviews, one overtime and two offensively explosive teams that combined for over 1,000 total yards later, North Dakota State looked almost too tired to celebrate a stirring 50-44 win over Eastern Washington Saturday afternoon, which turned into early Saturday evening.

It can't be confirmed, but there were almost 19,000 fans leaving Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome in need of oxygen.

"I wouldn't blame them," said Bison quarterback Easton Stick.

The bottom line is NDSU is 2-0 against two top 10 teams in the Division I FCS polls heading into the FBS game at the University of Iowa next Saturday. There may be further reviews in future years on playing this kind of a non-conference schedule before heading into the always-physical Missouri Valley Football Conference season.

But this one was just plain wild.

"What was that, about a five-hour affair?" asked Bison head coach Chris Klieman after the game. "What time is it, 10 o'clock?"

He checked his watch. It was a few minutes before 7, long after the 2:30 p.m. kickoff that seemed like noon.

Lance Dunn's 25-yard touchdown run on NDSU's first play in the OT was the game-winner, which came one play after Bison safety Tre Dempsey picked off Eastern Washington quarterback Gage Gubrud in the Eagles' OT possession. Ironically, in a game where Gubrud looked like Brett Favre in his prime, it was a defensive play that changed the course of the outcome.

"They were explosive," said Bison linebacker Nick DeLuca, who in most games would have had the difference maker when he returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown with 9:29 left in the game. That made it 41-31.

But a 10-point lead on these guys was about as safe as driving on bald tires in a North Dakota blizzard. Eastern lost its star when receiver Cooper Kupp injured his shoulder in the second half, but the Eagles kept throwing NFL-looking receivers at the Bison secondary.

"Weapons everywhere," Gubrud said. "Everyone knows about Cooper, but we have dudes everywhere. Guys were going up and making great plays and getting hit. We were in good shape with the guys we got."

You have to wonder about the shape of college football with the video replay. There were so many reviews that it felt like the game was on TV inside the dome rather than in person. Take the second quarter alone, for example: Long pass to RJ Urzendowski. Review. Run by Chase Morlock on next play. Review. Amazingly, the point-after kick by Cam Pedersen was routine and it was 14-7, NDSU.

The flags? My goodness, we heard the head referee talk over the PA system more than the PA announcer. The Bison offensive line had three illegal blocks below the waist in two plays, an infraction that is a new emphasis this year by the NCAA. Two plays later; another holding call. Five plays later, another holding call, and thankfully the halftime buzzer sounded 22 seconds later.

The Bison had eight penalties for 83 yards and the Eagles six for 53 yard in the first two quarters alone. You could have watched an entire high school game in the time it took to play the first half.

By then, the fans were ready for halftime just as much as the teams. NDSU led 21-14.

That was just a spice of what happened all afternoon.

"It was strange in that way," said Eastern head coach Beau Baldwin. "It was not to anyone's advantage, both teams had the same goofy flow. It's no one's fault, it's just weird occurrences that happened at different times. You bring in instant replay and there are going to be more stoppages."

Lost in the explosion of the OT win was the efficiency of Stick, especially late in the game in the old two-minute drill. NDSU got the ball with 4:26 left after Eastern took its first lead of the game at 44-41.

"What can you say about those guys in the locker room, they always felt like they had an opportunity to win," Klieman said. "They never felt like they were out of it. They play for each other."

An illegal blocking penalty—shocking we know—on NDSU made it a first-and-14 at their own 14-yard line. But the sophomore was cool under pressure, converting three straight third-down conversions. Two went to untested players—a pass to receiver Dallas Freeman and a 20-yard beauty to tight end Nate Jenson.

"Let's go win it, that's what we talk about," Stick said. "When you get a chance to end the game with the ball in your hands, you've got to do it."

They came close enough, getting a 28-yard field goal from Pedersen with 42 seconds left to tie it. That still wasn't enough time on the clock—the Eagles responded getting in position for a 49-yard field goal, but it was wide left.

"We're always going to respond," Baldwin said.

The final response, however, was provided by Dunn.

What if this game would have gone three overtimes? Don't ask.