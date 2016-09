Live blog: NDSU at Iowa football

Join the Forum Communications sports team as we live blog from the North Dakota State at Iowa football game Saturday.

The live blog begins around 10 a.m. with kickoff at 11 from Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. JOIN THE LIVE BLOG HERE.

On mobile? Download the Bison Media Zone app and join our live blog on your mobile device.

Explore related topics: sportsBisonFootballBisonmediazoneIowandsu