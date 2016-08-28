Blue Hawks football drops opener to Montana Western

Montana Western tight end Kolby Tamol drags Dickinson State freshman linebacker Jayson Leinwand (36) and another defender for 15 yards after making a catch in the first half of the teams’ game Saturday at Denton Field in Miles City, Mont. (Press Photo by Samuel Evers)

It was three years ago, and the story of the game was a freshman for the Bulldogs named Sam Rutherford racking up two touchdowns and 245 yards.

On Saturday, in the opening game for both teams at Denton Field, it was deja vu all over again.

Rutherford, now a senior, ground down the DSU line for solid run after solid run. He tallied 169 yards on 30 carries to go with three touchdowns, and he was again the driving force behind a 29-13 loss for the No. 21-ranked Blue Hawks.

“Sam’s just such a tough competitor,” said Montana Western head coach Ryan Nourse, whose team entered the season ranked 25th. “He just grinds away. We could have played him every snap of the game, and he wouldn’t have missed a beat.”

In the early going, it certainly seemed like Rutherford was in on every play. His 16 first-half carries set the tone for a long, bruising night for the Blue Hawks defensive line, which held it’s own in the first half but looked exhausted later on, Stanton said.

“In the second half, it was two things. We couldn’t get any rhythm defensively, we ran out of the gas there in the third quarter,” he said. “And we didn’t keep the ball enough on offense there. That was really the difference. I thought we really hung in well in the first half and did some things well.”

In that first quarter, the Blue Hawks executed a five-play, 49-yard scoring drive to jump ahead 6-0. The score came on a well-thrown ball by quarterback Kaler Ray, who connected for 27 yards with wide receiver Jamion Lindsey.

The shift to the second quarter meant a different game, though, and it meant the Blue Hawks would not score again until the final minutes, when the game was already decided.

Montana Western got its first lead in the second quarter when Rutherford rushed 4 yards for his first touchdown. The point after was good, making the score 7-6. The Bulldogs’ missed two chip-shot field goals, otherwise the one point margin at halftime would have been larger.

“They’re a good team. They were running well most of the game, and we just didn’t have an answer for it,” said DSU senior cornerback Rob Sterling.

After one half, the discrepancy in offensive plays favored Montana Western 48-24. The Bulldogs also had more rushing yards (121-44) and passing yards (121-71).

For most of the second half, the stats favored Montana Western again, and the scoring started to come in bunches. The Bulldogs moved the ball freely while almost all DSU possessions stalled after three plays.

The Blue Hawks continually dealt with poor field position, while the Bulldogs were running methodical drives that forced the defense into it’s own red zone five separate times. The four touchdowns the Bulldogs scored came from 4 yards, 3 yards, 10 yards and 1 yard out.

“I think we finished better in the second half. We connected on a few things,” Nourse said. “We went in at halftime and found a few things (quarterback) J.D. Ferris could connect on. We got those things done and were able to really carry out a balanced attack.”

Austin Urlacher ran the fourth touchdown in with 10:51 to go in the fourth quarter. At that point, Rutherford’s night was over. Ferris also exited the game early in the fourth quarter after totaling 216 yards on 18 completions. He did throw two interceptions; one to Sterling and one to defensive lineman Noey Tauave.

The rushing combination of freshman Jed Fike and senior Tray Boone was unable to get going for most of the game, and the Blue Hawks finished with only 49 yards on the ground. The final score of the game came from DSU freshman Karsten Mack Jr., who added a 2-yard scoring run.

“We just couldn't get a rhythm going. Credit their defensive front. They had a lot of guys back. They made it tough for our quarterback and running back to get going,” Stanton said. “But on the other side, we didn’t take advantage earlier and when we didn’t do that it was tough. We’re not frustrated, but we’re disappointed. We’re optimistic because it’s a long season, and we know we have to get better.”

Montana Western 29, Dickinson State 13

DSU 6 0 0 7 — 13

MW 0 7 6 16 — 29

First Quarter

DSU — Kaler Ray 27 pass Jamion Lindsey (conversion no good), 1:01

Second Quarter

MW — Sam Rutherford 4 run (Connor Greth kick), 7:02

Third Quarter

MW — Rutherford 3 run (kick no good), 8:39

Fourth Quarter

MW — Rutherford 10 run (Greth kick), 13:14

MW — Austin Urlacher 1 run (kick blocked)

MW — Greth 22 yard FG

DSU — Mack 2 yard run (Cody Johnson kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: DSU, Jed Fike 9-47, Tray Boone 5-8, Karsten Mack Jr. 1-2 1 Td. MW, Rutherford 30-169 3 TDs, Urlacher 19-71 1 TD, Matt Fuhrman, 2-13, Cory Holcomb 1-1.

PASSING: DSU, Kaler Ray, 13-22-1-124, Hayden Gibson, 2-6-0-45. MW, J.D. Ferris 18-35-2-216, Bennett Gibson 0-2-0-0.

RECEIVING: DSU, Austin Brown, 5-70, Boone 3-17, Lindsey 2-37 1 TD, Dalton Reid 2-2.. MW, Beau Brekke, 6-67, Matt Lickfold 4-55, Charlie Switzer 3-28, Rutherford 2-9, Kolby Tamol 1-29.

DEFENSIVE STATISTICS

TACKLES: DSU, Rob Nalewaja 16, Noey Tauave 11, Cain Boschee 9, Rob Sterling 9.

SACKS: Tauave, 1-1.5.

INTERCEPTIONS: DSU, Sterling 1-0, Tauave 1-0.